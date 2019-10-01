Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Shane McElrath Inks Deal with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

October 1, 2019 4:05pm | by:
Shane McElrath Inks Deal with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

Team announcements continue to roll in today, because October 1 is new contract day in the AMA supercross and motocross world. The latest: Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha has officially announced the signing of Shane McElrath for “2020 and beyond.”

McElrath, who turned pro in 2013, had spent his entire career with the Troy Lee Designs team. 

Yesterday on Instagram, he posted the following about leaving TLD:

Ask any wise man the importance of influence on the late teen and early 20’s age group. 7 years I’ve been alongside TLD as a team and as a brand, and the impact that all the people I’ve got to work alongside with leaves me forever grateful for that time. There are too many people to tag, and too many photos to choose from, but everyone on the team, everyone who works at TLD HQ as well as TLD global, man I love you guys. God has been so good to us and to get to work alongside you guys has shaped me as a young man, has shaped my career, as well as my future. There will always be a place in my heart for all of you guys and thank you for being a brand that never settles and always wants to provide “For the world’s fastest racers.” Peace and wheelies

In his final year with the team, McElrath finished eighth in the 250SX West Region and ninth in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. He won the Anaheim 2 Supercross and went 1-1 to sweep the Budds Creek National.

