RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Agree To Two-Year Deal

As previously reported, RJ Hampshire has signed a two-year deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna beginning in 2020, the team announced today.

Following the conclusion of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Hampshire confirmed his departure from the team.

“The toughest decision I’ve had to make in my career,” he wrote at the time. “My time racing for @fchonda has come to an end. This team has become family to me and will forever be thankful for the past 5 and a half years we got to spend together. Thank you Ziggy, Jeff and Mike for taking a chance on me and believing in me every step of the way. The support was always there and will cherish the memories and accomplishments we were able to share together. I wish nothing but the best for this team, the sponsors and everyone that has been involved on this journey! It’s been an honor, THANK YOU.”

Hampshire signed with the team as an amateur and won the 2014 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award before making his pro debut at Unadilla that same year. He’s spent his entire career with the team.

“Big changes for me this offseason, which brings a lot of excitement and motivation,” he said in a statement. "Everyone’s been awesome and I’m very impressed with the Husqvarna FC 250, the bike seems to fit my riding style well and I am very thankful for this opportunity! The expectations are high for myself and the team, we are looking forward to this fresh start!”

“We’re looking forward to working with RJ for the next two season,” said team manager Bobby Hewitt. “He is an experienced rider with great potential and we expect a bright future with him and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.”

In his final year with GEICO, Hampshire finished finished fourth overall in both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.