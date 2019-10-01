Monster Energy Supercross 250SX Class Regions and More Announced

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds - Anaheim, Calif. on January 4, St. Louis, Mo. on January 11, Anaheim, Calif. on January 18, Glendale, Ariz. on January 25, Oakland, Calif. on February 1, San Diego, Calif. on February 8, Seattle, Wash. on March 28 and Las Vegas on April 25.

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds - Tampa, Fla. on February 15, Arlington, Texas on February 22, Atlanta, Ga. on February 29, Daytona Beach, Fla. on March 7, Indianapolis, Ind. on March 14, Detroit, Mich. on March 21 and Foxborough, Mass. on April 18.

The East/West Showdown races will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on April 4 and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 2.

East/West Showdown races became synonymous with the Las Vegas finale and were the only time in the season where both the Eastern Regional 250SX Class and Western Regional 250SX Class athletes raced together in what was originally combined non-points paying events. This changed in 2016 when the series changed the format to points-paying races as the only Main Event in the 250SX Class. 2020 will mark the first time in the sports history that the East/West Showdown races will take place in two new cities, in-an-effort to expose the younger 250SX Class athletes to new audiences.

While athletes begin to qualify inside the stadium, FanFest (festival for fans) will kick off outside the stadium in the paddock where the expansive 14-acre footprint will feature experiential activities for all ages - athlete autograph signings, enhanced Monster Energy demos and musical acts (select markets), lounging areas, charging stations, Kawasaki's Z World (select markets), Monster Energy Supercross, the Official Video Game 3 Experience, Supercross Virtual Reality Experience, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise. Fans can experience all of this while also enjoying in-and-out access to the stadium and track to watch practice and qualifying.

The Toyota BMX Triple Challenge will take place during FanFest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim on January 18, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 4 and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 2.

The Toyota BMX Triple Challenge is a points-paying competition where athletes will contest on custom-designed BMX dirt tracks at each stop of the tour. Each event will feature the Toyota Best Trick competition where a $75,000 purse is up for grabs. Anticipated athletes expected to compete in the Toyota BMX Triple Challenge hail from global destinations such as Australia, Brazil and Spain and routinely compete in the world's largest BMX competitions. The Olympic city of Salt Lake City will be a fitting backdrop for the final stop of the Toyota BMX Triple Challenge as most of the athletes competing will also be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Salt Lake City will host the largest-ever FanFest footprint at Rice-Eccles Stadium and will become the epicenter of an outdoor-themed, festival-like atmosphere befitting for a World Championship Finale and a World Class, Utah-styled, State of Sport caliber event. Street closures are planned for around the stadium to accommodate the larger crowds. Beer gardens, lounging areas and experiential activities will be sprinkled throughout FanFest to accommodate fans and interests of all ages. Make sure to check SupercrossLIVE.com throughout the season as plans are still being developed for this first-ever Supercross FanFest World Championship Finale in Salt Lake City.

Supercross features the world's most elite athletes chasing their dreams onto U.S. soil inside America's most well-known stadiums. Three first-time champions, Cooper Webb (450SX Class), Dylan Ferrandis (Western Regional 250SX Class) and Chase Sexton (Eastern Regional 250SX Class) will be eager to defend their titles.

Last season fans witnessed the closest finish in the sports forty-six-year history between Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Cooper Webb. Anything can happen once the gate drops and 2020 promises to be an exceptional season as the deep field of Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Eli Tomac, Chad Reed, Justin Barcia, Justin Brayton and incoming premiere class rookie, Adam Cianciarulo continue to make their mark on the sport's history.

The DAYTONA Supercross will celebrate 50 years in 2020 and the race will feature an extended course that will be a nod to the history of DAYTONA Supercross.The grueling and challenging course that riders will face will be designed by five-time event champion Ricky Carmichael for the 13th consecutive year.

Supercross Futures, an AMA Amateur National Championship, will take place in ten select markets while continuing to establish itself as the world's premier developmental platform for amateur Supercross racing. The 2020 national championship will take place in October following the Monster Energy Cup.

The date and location of the 2020 Monster Energy Cup will be announced later in the year.

Athlete registration opens on October 28 at supercrossfutures.com.