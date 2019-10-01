In early August, Yamaha announced that the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team and Romain Febvre would part ways following the conclusion of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. The 2015 MXGP World Champion spent five years with the team, accumulating 12 overall victories.

Today, Monster Energy Kawasaki announced the addition of Febvre to its 2020 roster. According to an Instagram post from Febvre, the deal is for the next two years.

"We turn to a new page but the book is still open and there is a new adventure on the horizon! I’m very happy with this choice; it’s never easy to change after five years on the same team but I’m sure this is the best moment to do it," Febvre said. "My injury late this season will delay my first days with the team, but I will be even more motivated later this winter when I can get back on a bike again! Everyone in the team is highly motivated and I’m impatient to be with them and on the bike. As far as my injury is concerned it’s taking a long time of course but everything is going as planned by the medical staff; I will soon have the first examination six weeks after surgery; we’ll see how it is with the femur and we’ll be able to make our plans for the rehabilitation. I will take a longer winter break than usual but patience is the only option and I don’t want to endanger any stage so I will be able to start testing in good conditions and to open this new chapter of my career on a good basis. The team is 100% behind me; they have a strong experience of racing and I’m sure we’ll achieve great things together.”

“We are very happy to welcome Romain to the team alongside Clément; both have a lot of experience and I’m convinced that they will join forces to cooperate and get the best from our Kawasaki; it's a great bike which both of them will want to put on the podium," said Thierry Chizat Suzzoni, KRT team owner. "We know that Romain always gives 100% and we confidently expect that both he and Clément will put the bike in the leading pack. It gives us great satisfaction to see one of this season's GP winners so enthusiastic to join us. We are confident that the new KX450, which we have developed so meticulously since the end of last year, has a huge potential. It’s a winning bike and we now have two GP winners on the team to show that to the world.”

“This is going to be an exciting chapter in both the teams and Kawasaki’s MXGP history," Steve Guttridge, Kawasaki Europe race manager, said. "We are putting all efforts into KRT for 2020 so now with Clement being joined by Romain we believe that we are ready to seriously fight for the title”

Febvre suffered two injuries throughout the year—first a broken ankle at the opening round MXGP of Argentina and then a broken femur at the MXGP of Sweden—the latter of which cut his 2019 season short. Although his season was derailed due to injuries, Febvre totaled five overall podiums on the year, including a win at the MXGP of Czech Republic on July 28. The French native finished ninth in the MXGP points standings.

Febvre will join Clement Desalle, who will return to the team, in the MXGP class.