American Mitchell Oldenburg has agreed to a deal with the Penrite Honda Racing team to contest the five-round Australian Supercross Championship in the SX2 Class.

Oldenburg joins fellow Americans Justin Brayton (SX1) and Chris Blose (SX2) on the team. Brett Metcalfe will also compete in SX1 for the squad.

“The Australian Supercross Championship is legit,” Oldenburg said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed watching it online and have wanted to compete in it for a while. The tracks, the crowds, teams and riders are world-class and I am excited to get the opportunity to be a part of it this year.”

Penrite Honda Racing director Yarrive Konsky added: “Mitchell reached out for a few months and we were undecided as to whether or not we would run two SX2 riders, so he came knocking at the right time. He is eager to achieve great results and I believe both of our SX2 riders will be very strong contenders.

“Our primary objective is to put Honda bikes on the top step of the podium, so we look everywhere for the talent that can deliver those results. We have international riders, yes, but as well as our Ride Red program, which supports 10 Australian privateer riders. This year every manufacturer has signed international riders, which is exciting as it’s also about expanding our sport. Supercross is a globally-recognised competition with no geographical boundaries—we are putting Australian racing on the world-stage, which gives local guys more exposure and opportunities to race outside of Australia too.”

Oldenburg finished seventh in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, with a season-best second coming in East Rutherford. He is not expected to return to the team in 2020.

The Australian Supercross Championship kicks off in Brisbane on October 12.