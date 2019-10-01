Well, it’s over. The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has come and gone with the hometown Dutch standing on top of the podium for the first time at this race. The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with a review of everything that went down in the Netherlands and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome on JT and more tonight to help break it all down, touch on what’s next, and more.

Team USA’s Zach Osborne will join the show tonight to talk about his experience at the race, what went right, what went wrong, and more. Zacho poured his heart into both motos in tough conditions and we’ll see how he feels about the whole experience tonight.

Paul Malin, former winner of this event with Team GB, called the action in the booth all day and we have an interview with him about the days’ events, team USA and what they need to do, the track, Team GB’s third place-finish, and more.

Michael Antonovich of Swapmotolive.com was in Assen soaking in the rain and the atmosphere over there. We’ll call him up to get his take on how it was down on the track shooting, the pits, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We'll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

