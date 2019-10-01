The standard factory racing contract in the U.S. begins October 1, so riders switching teams have to wait until then to announce the news. Deals are actually signed well in advance of that, and word of team switches usually leak out, but you won’t hear a word from teams or riders until that date. If a rider is seen in public with his new logos before that date, his old team could hold the last paycheck, or worse.

So we all have to wait until October 1, which is today. As such, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has just announced its 2020 lineup, welcoming two new faces to the team in Jordon Smith and Cameron McAdoo. Austin Forkner and Garrett Marchbanks will return to the team. Martin Davalos is out after pointing out of the 250SX ranks, and Adam Cianciarulo is moving to the 450s with Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Smith turned pro with GEICO Honda, but spent three seasons with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. His first season was a great one, with two wins and a clear shot at the 250SX East Region Championship. For a moment at the 2017 Las Vegas finale, Smith appeared headed to the crown while championship rivals Joey Savatgy and Zach Osborne were down. Then Smith crashed huge, ending his night and his championship bid. He was a contender again in 2018 and won another race, but Osborne got the best of the field again, topping Smith by eight points in the final rankings. This year Smith was keeping pressure on a fleeing Forkner in the East until a crash led to a wrist injury that nagged him for the rest of the season. The hope is that a change of scenery will finally provide the boost to get Smith his first title.

Smith went to Instagram to thank the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team.