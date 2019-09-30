Wake-Up Call

Motocross of nations
73rd Edition – Assen TT Circuit – Assen, Netherlands
Motocross of Nations - MXGP
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 4
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|3 - 7
|KTM
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|6 - 6
|Honda
Motocross of Nations - MX2
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 8
|Husqvarna
|2
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|10 - 10
|Honda
|3
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|14 - 16
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|20 - 15
|KTM
|5
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|24 - 12
|Kawasaki
Motocross of Nations - Open
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|3 - 10
|KTM
|4
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|4 - 12
|Honda
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 13
|Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - Nations
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Machine
|1
Netherlands
|18
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|10
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|10
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|2
Belgium
|47
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Jago Geerts
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|17
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Jago Geerts
|30
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|3
United Kingdom
|58
|Shaun Simpson
|3
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Nathan Watson
|9
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Shaun Simpson
|10
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Adam Sterry
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Adam Sterry
|24
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Nathan Watson
|36
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 11 (of 13) – Mason-Dixon GNCC – Mount Morris, Pennsylvania
Mason-Dixon - Overall Race
Mathews Farm - Mount Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Thad Duvall
|02:51:31.032
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|2
|Ricky Russell
|02:52:10.670
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:52:41.620
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|4
|Andrew Delong
|02:55:36.559
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
|5
|Layne Michael
|02:55:46.838
|Fairmont, WV
|Husqvarna
|6
|Kailub Russell
|02:56:58.198
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|7
|Josh Toth
|02:57:57.939
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|8
|Liam Draper
|02:59:27.733
|New Zealand
|KTM
|9
|Craig Delong
|03:02:15.439
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|Evan Smith
|03:02:39.359
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race
Mathews Farm - Mount Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Liam Draper
|02:59:27.733
|New Zealand
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:02:15.439
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Evan Smith
|03:02:39.359
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Austin Lee
|03:04:17.999
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Zack Hayes
|03:05:22.457
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|6
|Ben Parsons
|03:05:43.639
|Orlando, FL
|Husqvarna
|7
|Jesse Groemm
|03:11:43.218
|Forked River, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Dylan Yearbury
|03:12:59.695
|Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ
|Yamaha
|9
|Samuel Evans
|03:13:30.539
|Saint Albans, WV
|KTM
|10
|Hunter D Bush
|03:17:21.060
|Sciota, PA
|Yamaha
Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race
Mathews Farm - Mount Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jake Froman
|03:10:25.360
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|03:21:55.770
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|3
|Chase A Colville
|02:50:27.090
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|4
|Michael Delosa
|01:45:23.644
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|01:05:35.718
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|6
|Joe L Marsh
|00:35:25.231
|Indianola, PA
|Suzuki
Mason-Dixon - WXC Race
Mathews Farm - Mount Morris, PA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|02:00:16.157
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|02:02:47.539
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:05:41.638
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|02:05:51.099
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Rachael Archer
|02:10:00.772
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|02:14:49.019
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|02:27:08.851
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:13:45.150
|Bloomington, IN
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|162
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|123
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|121
|8
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|107
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|106
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|189
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|188
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|183
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|172
|6
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|164
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|144
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|123
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|120
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|288
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|193
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|176
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|105
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|97
|7
|Jason Thomas
|United Kingdom
|72
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|295
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|243
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|211
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|163
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|149
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|131
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|127
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|86
American Flat Track
Round 20 (of 20) – Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Meadowlands Mile – East Rutherford, New Jersey
AFT Twins
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval (Seconds)
|1st
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|8 Laps
|2nd
|Bryan Smith
|Kawasaki
|0.766
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|4.919
|4th
|Brandon Robinson
|Harley-Davidson
|6.659
|5th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|9.746
|6th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|9.755
|7th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|10.664
|8th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|15.206
|9th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|15.911
|10th
|PJ Jacobsen
|Indian
|17.453
AFT Singles
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval (Seconds)
|1st
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|12 Laps
|2nd
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|0.155
|3rd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|0.673
|4th
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha
|2.859
|5th
|Andrew Luker
|Yamaha
|4.113
|6th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|4.746
|7th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|4.803
|8th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|6.802
|9th
|Brandon Kitchen
|Honda
|10.071
|10th
|Cole Zabala
|Honda
|10.654
AFT Twins Standings Finish
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|326
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|320
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|251
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|223
|5th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|206
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|200
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|181
|8th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|171
|9th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|156
|10th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|156
Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early.
AFT Singles Standings Finish
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|286
|2nd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|280
|3rd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|277
|4th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|197
|5th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|190
|6th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|183
|7th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|172
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|171
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|143
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|121
Dalton Gauthier is the 2019 American Flat Track Singles Class Champion.
Other championship standings
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 6
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|4,420
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3,654
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|3,470
|5th
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|3,280
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|504
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|475
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|377
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|358
|7th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|322
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|213
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|556
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|433
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|414
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|394
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|379
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|362
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|245
|9th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|245
WORCS
Through Round 9
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|219
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|178
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|139
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|124
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 6
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|160
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|129
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|113
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|89
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|88
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles