Wake-Up Call

American Flat Track

Round 20 (of 20) – Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Meadowlands Mile – East Rutherford, New Jersey

AFT Twins

Overall Finish Rider Machine Interval (Seconds) 1st Jared Mees Indian 8 Laps 2nd Bryan Smith Kawasaki 0.766 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 4.919 4th Brandon Robinson Harley-Davidson 6.659 5th Henry Wiles Indian 9.746 6th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 9.755 7th Robert Pearson Indian 10.664 8th Jake Johnson Yamaha 15.206 9th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 15.911 10th PJ Jacobsen Indian 17.453

AFT Singles

Overall Finish Rider Machine Interval (Seconds) 1st Mikey Rush Honda 12 Laps 2nd Ryan Wells Yamaha 0.155 3rd Dan Bromley KTM 0.673 4th Dallas Daniels Yamaha 2.859 5th Andrew Luker Yamaha 4.113 6th Morgen Mischler KTM 4.746 7th Kevin Stollings Honda 4.803 8th Max Whale Kawasaki 6.802 9th Brandon Kitchen Honda 10.071 10th Cole Zabala Honda 10.654

AFT Twins Standings Finish

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 326 2nd Jared Mees Indian 320 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 251 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 223 5th Brandon Robinson Indian 206 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 200 7th Henry Wiles Indian 181 8th Robert Pearson Indian 171 9th Davis Fisher Indian 156 10th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 156

Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early.

AFT Singles Standings Finish

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 286 2nd Mikey Rush Honda 280 3rd Dan Bromley KTM 277 4th Ryan Wells Yamaha 197 5th Chad Cose Honda 190 6th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 183 7th Shayna Texter KTM 172 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 171 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 143 10th Kevin Stollings Honda 121

Dalton Gauthier is the 2019 American Flat Track Singles Class Champion.

Other championship standings

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 6

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 4,420 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3,920 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3,654 4th Jonny Walker KTM 3,470 5th Taddy Blazusiak KTM 3,280

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour

450 Class Standings

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 556 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 433 3rd Luke Renzland Yamaha 414 4th Marco Cannella Yamaha 394 5th Tanner Ward KTM 379 6th Jess Pettis KTM 362 7th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 8th Jyrie Mitchell KTM 250 9th Quinn Amyotte KTM 245 9th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 245

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

WORCS

Through Round 9

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 219 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 178 3rd Zach Bell Kawasaki 139 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 124 5th Andrew Short Husqvarna 122

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 6

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Steward Baylor KTM 160 2nd Grant Baylor KTM 129 3rd Evan Smith Husqvarna 113 4th Mike Witkowski Beta 89 5th Liam Draper KTM 88

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

2019 Champions