Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 30, 2019 6:30am

Motocross of nations

73rd Edition – Assen TT Circuit – Assen, Netherlands

Motocross of Nations - MXGP

- Assen, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands2 - 4 KTM
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 5 Yamaha
4Jorge Prado Spain3 - 7 KTM
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium6 - 6 Honda
Motocross of Nations - MX2

- Assen, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark8 - 8 Husqvarna
2Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa10 - 10 Honda
3Alvin Östlund Sweden14 - 16 Husqvarna
4Kevin Horgmo Norway20 - 15 KTM
5Adam Sterry United Kingdom24 - 12 Kawasaki
Motocross of Nations - Open

- Assen, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - 3 Husqvarna
3Shaun Simpson United Kingdom3 - 10 KTM
4Harri Kullas Estonia4 - 12 Honda
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 13 Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - Nations

- Assen, Netherlands

PositionRiderPointsRaceClassMachine
1
Netherlands
Netherlands		18
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
2Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
10Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
2
Belgium
Belgium		47
6Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Honda
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Honda
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
17Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
30Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		58
3Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
9Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
24Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
36Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
AMSOIL GNCC

Round 11 (of 13) – Mason-Dixon GNCC – Mount Morris, Pennsylvania

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

- Mount Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Thad Duvall 02:51:31.032Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
2 02:52:10.670Duvall, WA Yamaha
3Trevor Bollinger 02:52:41.620Morganton, NC Husqvarna
4Andrew Delong 02:55:36.559Birdsboro, PA Honda
5Layne Michael 02:55:46.838Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
6Kailub Russell 02:56:58.198Boonville, NC KTM
7Josh Toth 02:57:57.939Winstead, CT KTM
8 02:59:27.733New Zealand KTM
9Craig Delong 03:02:15.439Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
10 03:02:39.359Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

- Mount Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 02:59:27.733New Zealand KTM
2Craig Delong 03:02:15.439Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3 03:02:39.359Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
4Austin Lee 03:04:17.999Bedford, IN Honda
5 03:05:22.457Sumter, SC KTM
6 03:05:43.639Orlando, FL Husqvarna
7 03:11:43.218Forked River, NJ KTM
8 03:12:59.695Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ Yamaha
9 03:13:30.539Saint Albans, WV KTM
10 03:17:21.060Sciota, PA Yamaha
Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Mount Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 03:10:25.360Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
2Jesse Ansley 03:21:55.770Myakka City, FL KTM
3 02:50:27.090West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
4 01:45:23.644Gillett, PA KTM
5 01:05:35.718Parkersburg, WV KTM
6 00:35:25.231Indianola, PA Suzuki
Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

- Mount Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones 02:00:16.157Australia Husqvarna
2Becca N Sheets 02:02:47.539Circleville, OH KTM
3Korie Steede 02:05:41.638Beloit, OH GasGas
4Rachel Gutish 02:05:51.099Terre Haute, IN Beta
5 02:10:00.772New Zealand Yamaha
6 02:14:49.019Bridgeton, NJ KTM
7 02:27:08.851Birchrunville, PA KTM
8 02:13:45.150Bloomington, IN KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC162
6 Duvall, WA123
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA121
8Josh Strang Australia113
9 Cookeville, TN107
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT106
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN189
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA188
4 Jefferson, GA183
5 New Zealand172
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN164
7 Millville, NJ144
8 Landrum, SC137
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA123
10 Orlando, FL120
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL288
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA193
4 Indianola, PA176
5 Parkersburg, WV105
6 Lynnville, IN97
7 United Kingdom72
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH295
2Tayla Jones Australia243
3 New Zealand211
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
5 Bridgeton, NJ163
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH149
7 Birchrunville, PA131
8 Bloomington, IN127
9 Knoxville, TN96
10Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN86
American Flat Track

Round 20 (of 20) – Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Meadowlands Mile – East Rutherford, New Jersey

AFT Twins

Overall FinishRiderMachineInterval (Seconds)
1stJared MeesIndian8 Laps
2ndBryan SmithKawasaki0.766
3rdBronson BaumanIndian4.919
4thBrandon RobinsonHarley-Davidson6.659
5thHenry WilesIndian9.746
6thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian9.755
7thRobert PearsonIndian10.664
8thJake JohnsonYamaha15.206
9thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson15.911
10thPJ JacobsenIndian17.453

AFT Singles

Overall FinishRiderMachineInterval (Seconds)
1stMikey RushHonda12 Laps
2ndRyan WellsYamaha0.155
3rdDan BromleyKTM0.673
4thDallas DanielsYamaha2.859
5thAndrew LukerYamaha4.113
6thMorgen MischlerKTM4.746
7thKevin StollingsHonda4.803
8thMax WhaleKawasaki6.802
9thBrandon KitchenHonda10.071
10thCole ZabalaHonda10.654

AFT Twins Standings Finish

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian326
2ndJared MeesIndian320
3rdBronson BaumanIndian251
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian223
5thBrandon RobinsonIndian206
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson200
7thHenry WilesIndian181
8thRobert PearsonIndian171
9thDavis FisherIndian156
10thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson156

Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early

AFT Singles Standings Finish

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna286
2ndMikey RushHonda280
3rdDan BromleyKTM277
4thRyan WellsYamaha197
5thChad CoseHonda190
6thJesse JanischYamaha183
7thShayna TexterKTM172
8thMorgen MischlerKTM171
9thMax WhaleKawasaki143
10thKevin StollingsHonda121

Dalton Gauthier is the 2019 American Flat Track Singles Class Champion.

Other championship standings

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 6

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM4,420
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3,654
4thJonny WalkerKTM3,470
5thTaddy BlazusiakKTM3,280

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN 

Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha504
2ndCole ThompsonKTM475
3rdColton FacciottiHonda396
4thCade ClasonKawasaki377
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thMatt GoerkeKTM358
7thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna322
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki213

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda556
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki433
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha414
4thMarco CannellaYamaha394
5thTanner WardKTM379
6thJess PettisKTM362
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thJyrie MitchellKTM250
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM245
9thWesten WrozynaKawasaki245

WORCS

Through Round 9

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM219
2ndDante OliveiraKTM178
3rdZach BellKawasaki139
4thRicky DietrichHonda124
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna122

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 6

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM160
2ndGrant BaylorKTM129
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna113
4thMike WitkowskiBeta89
5thLiam DraperKTM88

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles