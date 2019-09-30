While the Netherlands has boasted plenty of great riders and world champions throughout the history of the sport, and even hosted the first-ever running of the Motocross des Nations back in 1947, somehow the European nation had never won the event. Three-straight second-place finishes only made the team even more hungry to win on home soil over the weekend in Assen.

Massive rain threatened even the favorites, but the squad pulled through to win with ease. Glenn Coldenhoff, Jeffrey Herlings, and Calvin Vlaanderen and team manager Patrice Assendelft talked about it in the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Patrice Assendelft, team manager, first of all, we joked in the press conference. Assen is in your name! You literally are the kings of Assen this weekend. You must be really, really proud of your boys and the way they performed.

Patrice Assendelft: Yeah. It’s like a dream come true. We worked so hard for this, and many months. We started living the dream already months ago, working together, having contact with each other. These guys are individual sportsmen, great sportsmen, but they function very well as a team. Also with Roan [Van De Moosdijk, reserve rider for the team], the four of them. This weekend anything could happen because of the weather. It was like a gamble before we started the weekend, but they did so well. Great performances and really functioned as a team. I’m very proud.

The first ever Motocross of Nations was held in the Netherlands at Wassenaar, just up by the Hague. Here we are 72 editions later. The first time the Netherlands have ever won in front of the king as well, no less. What does it mean to you as a team manager and as a proud Dutchman?

It means a lot. I promise you, we’re not going to wait another 70 years or something. This really feels good. At least we’ll try to defend our title next year. Our king was present today which made it very special. We’re all proud Dutchman. They all live in the beautiful province of Brabant, so you could say this is a Brabant team but it’s a Dutch team. We’re all very proud. It was very special.