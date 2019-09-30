Following a second-place finish at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Team Belgium’s team manager Johan Boonen, Jeremy Van Horebeek (MXGP), Jago Geerts (MX2), and Kevin Strijbos (Open) talked to the media. Van Horebeek finished 6-6 for fifth overall in MXGP, Geerts finished 30-7 for sixth overall in MX2, and Strijbos finished 17-11 for eighth overall in the Open class. Here’s what the team members had to say afterwards.

Racer X: Johan, it was a tough start to the event for you with a problem with Jago [Geerts] in the first race. It just seemed like you were always fighting uphill. Going into the last race you still had a chance and somehow managed to come away with a podium.

Johan Boonen: For sure. It was like, woah, surprising. ...The guys never lost confidence from the good qualifying yesterday. They [were] always thinking about the podium [being] possible. Holeshot, almost holeshot from Jeremy the last moto. The motivation was so high. And then we saw Kevin on the floor that first corner, so this was not so good. But he came back to 13th or 14th, so it was perfect.

It’s been a couple years since you’ve been on the podium. How sweet is it to make the podium here in Assen, just north of the border?

Yeah, it’s nice. We feel also like home. Belgium is full of Dutch people and here it’s full of Belgians. So it’s really nice. It’s like a home race. For us it’s an easy one—a lot easier than last year. It’s really nice.