Like several of the countries competing in the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Great Britain wasn’t able to send their first choice of riders. Max Anstie was to lead the team in the MXGP class but after an injury at the MXGP of Italy, he was not able to participate and Ben Watson was also named to the team as the MX2 rider but suffered an injury (to his wrist) at the MXGP of Italy, ending his season as well. The three are all experienced in the sand but the injuries forced a lineup that wasn’t even announced at the beginning of the month. When the team finalized its roster (in the third week of September), it was announced that Adam Sterry would join the team in the MX2 position and Ben’s brother Nathan Watson, who currently sits ninth overall in the World Enduro Super Series (WESS), would fill the MXGP spot, keeping Shaun Simpson in the Open class.

Even with their altered lineup—including enduro rider who hasn’t raced MXGP since 2015—and bike problems, Team Great Britain came through in the clutch and rounded out the overall podium. Here’s what team manager Mark Chamberlain, Shaun Simpson, Nathan Watson, and Adam Sterry had to say afterwards.

Racer X: Mark, a lap to go. You guys were off the podium. The start of the race you were on the podium in second, but gradually you were just kind of slipping down. Then last lap, obviously a problem for France’s Gautier Paulin but you guys made it back onto the podium. Three podiums now at Matterley, last year, and here.

Mark Chamberlain: Yeah. It was a strange race really because obviously the first we had a problem. Nathan went out of the first race, and all three years we’ve had that. One rider gone already in the first moto. It’s quite tough. But the guys, we spoke about it before that we can never give up. It’s not over till it’s over. We just had to go out there and give our all. It was strange that last race. Like you said, we were second. It was almost like there was a bit of a gap, and then Kevin was coming through so strong. Then the French, Tixier, was coming through. People were going out. Then all of a sudden we were fourth. I was like, oh no. Then Gautier[‘s bike failed and I was], pumped. To tell you the truth, I was just like, “Yes! Get him!” I’m not going to lie. The boys, all three, just done an amazing job. …It’s good. I’m pleased with them all.

You said that it’s the third year in a row you’ve had a rider go out in the first race. Last year and also at Matterley. So that kind of experience you can draw on as well. After the first race, what was your pep talk? Was it stay calm? We’ve been in this position before and we’ve been on the podium twice as a result of that?

Yeah. It was just a case of going, alright, let’s go out the next race. We moved Shaun. Initially we were thinking put Adam on the inside both races, and then we said—because we didn’t have a great… What, eighth? So we put Shaun first but we said, let’s get him out and get him clear and try and get a really good result out of that one, which he done the job. Then Adam done a really good job from the outside and not a great start. So it pulled us back in. Then after that race you can then say, look, it is possible. There’s nine, ten points. Belgium and France were our main targets what we were looking at. But that was it. Obviously, they had some bad luck and yo-yo-ing, but that’s racing. It was good.