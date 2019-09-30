Osborne seemed more narked by his 5-13, but his first outing effort was the best for the Americans.

“We were cautiously optimistic after yesterday,” he said, regarding the third overall team score in the qualifying races. “I felt like I had a lot of room to improve and ride better today but it went wrong from the very first lap of the very first moto. We were behind the eight ball right away and it was no-one’s fault. We got beat today.”

Cooper, who impressed on Saturday with his qualification win, came out of Assen with an injured left hand (a damaged but apparently unbroken knuckle) but still bearing some of the rookie curse that saw Blake Baggett sustain a 17-17 in 2011, Eli Tomac suffer a 16th-place score in 2013, Jeremy Martin break his foot in 2014, Anderson get landed on in 2016, and Thomas Covington and Cole Seely snapping a knee and rear suspension, respectively, in 2017. Full credit for Cooper’s attempt to finish the first moto without a clutch, and tasting the Dutch sand again, as well as defying the pain to line-up in the second MX2 sprint.

3. Go, go Glenn

Even some of the older members of the press room were struggling to recall the last time an athlete went 1-1 for two years in a row at the MXoN. Inevitably the name Everts emerged but Glenn Coldenhoff was certainly the first this century. The 28-year-old applied the same steady approach to the motos as he had to his third place qualifying run on Saturday but took advantage of two good start positions and used the power of the Standing Construct KTM 450 SX-F effectively. The first race was clear-cut but he had to limit mistakes to the bare minimum to deter Tim Gajser in their second race. The double was not as devastating as RedBud—particularly as Coldenhoff had been showing this form in MXGP with two wins and five podiums in total from the last five rounds—but “this one was definitely more; it was nicer than last year because of the home crowd,” he said.

Rain and sandy, loose soil is the common link between the triumphs but Coldenhoff could and should have carried RedBud into 2019 much earlier if it hadn’t have been for a team switch and a winter training crash that led to two broken vertebra and pushed his preparation for the season back by two months. Once he had the speed—and the efficient Standing Construct team had tweaked the 450 SX-F—then he was an MXGP podium contender and even more. Previous top three GP finishes at Assen meant this was a favourable location for ‘The Hoff,’ and for a rider that overtly feeds and shines on confidence then this classification was not the stuff of sorcery.