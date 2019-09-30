Despite their best efforts with preparation, Team USA did not have a good day at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Justin Cooper gave the team big momentum with a win in the MX2 qualifying race on Saturday, but that was washed away with huge rain Saturday night, and then gone completely when Cooper crashed just moments into Sunday’s first moto. Then Jason Anderson had nowhere to go and ran right into him!

That set the day into motion. The wrong motion. Steve Matthes talked to Team USA riders Zach Osborne and Justin Cooper after the races.

Zach Osborne | 5-13 25–29 for fifth overall in MX2

Racer X: Okay Zach, I was once a member of a losing Team USA, so I know it sucks, you put a lot of work in. You’ve got to be a bit bummed, you rode well in the first one but the third one I’m sure you wanted to do better.

Zach Osborne: Yeah it was a strange day. I rode really well in the first moto to come through for fifth, the third moto I just got in behind some squirrels at the beginning, I was maybe 15th, 20th, and I got 13th. Had to stop for goggles. I just didn’t make it happen. I think the dynamic for the team changed a little bit right off the bat when Jason and Justin crashed into each other right off the bat. That was the worst case scenario. We were very, not overly optimistic, or silly, but it gave us a flash of hope. Justin was riding really, really good all weekend and Jason was riding well. It was just a shit deal there, really.