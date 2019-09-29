Well, it’s all over but the crying. The Chamberlain Trophy, which is awarded to the best country at the Motocross of Nations is, for the first time ever, going to reside in the Netherlands. Heavily favored coming into the weekend here at their home track of Assen, the team did what they had to do in horrible conditions and brought the win home rather easily at that.

Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, and Calvin Vlaanderen had the race basically clinched after the first two motos with Coldenhoff going 1-1 in his two motos for the overall win in Open. This marks four straight motos that The Hoff has won at this most prestigious event. Herlings suffered from poor starts all day long and crashed at least three times in his second moto but went 2-4 for second overall in his class. Vlaanderen fought the good fight through some crashes and went 10-10 in his two motos for second overall in MX2.

Add it all up, drop each teams worst score and it was Netherlands scoring 18 points with Belgium having a whopping 47 and getting second. The home crowd, with the King of Netherlands here, the real one, not Jeremy McGrath, watching it was a great day to be Dutch.

As far as the American team it was tough sledding all day with these conditions. Justin Cooper gated well in the first moto (he had inside gate) and was running tenth or so when he got sideways in the slop and went down. Unfortunately, it was his teammate Jason Anderson that he took down as well and it was an ominous start for USA. Never really feeling at home, Cooper and Anderson got up and charged hard (Cooper had no clutch) but Justin’s 25th wasn’t ideal. Anderson showed a lot of heart and worked up to 17th (he was actually 13th before a last lap crash dropped him four spots).