Coming to you from Assen TT Circuit in Assen, the Netherlands.
Morning Report
Uh, it's cold. It's wet. Rain started lashing out last night and the track was a complete mess for the B final this morning (won by Russia, but then the team was penalized, so Ireland was bumped into the final qualifying spot into the main motos).
The track crew did a ton of track work after the B final, scraping off as much mud as possible. Plus, the rain stopped, temporarily, and some wind helped dry things...a bit?
Moto 1 (MXGP and MX2)
Team USA gave Cooper its inside gate selection, while Belgium and Netherlands elected to put their 450 riders (Jeremy Van Horebeek and Jeffrey Herlings) on their inside gates. Jorge Prado grabbed his customary holeshot, Tim Gajser and Van Horebeek were 1-2-3. Justin Cooper started just outside the top five from his inside gate, but then went down and found himself in last. Reports are that Cooper crashed with…. his teammate Anderson! Soon, Cooper was a lap down and seen with the clutch lever dangling off the side of his bike. Anderson was 31st after one lap. Basically, the first lap of the race went about as badly as it could go for the Americans.
The Dutch had their problems, too. Herlings started around tenth and took awhile to get going, and Calvin Vlaaderen went down early. Through the early laps, Belgium led, with Jeremy Van Horebeek third behind Prado and Gajser, and Jago Geerts, Begium’s MX2 rider, in 14th. Herlings made his way to sixth, getting around rival French rider Gautier Paulin, but then went down. He was able to get those positions back.
As the track continued to deteriorate, troubles for others began. Britain’s Nathan Watson was found with his bike stalled on the track, and Australia’s Kyle Webster got stuck in a hole. With 10 minutes to go, Gasjer took the lead from Prado. Then, Herlings found his groove, and the bullet started shooting toward the front. He was able to move up and pass Van Horebeek for fourth, which helped moved Netherlands into the top spot in points.
Herlings kept going. He passed Seewer for third, then caught Pradpo, and Prado ducked into the goggle replacement lane, allowing Herlings to second. Herlings had a huge gap to make up on Gasjer, but he had the pace to do it.
With a lap to go, disaster for Belgium as Geerts had to pull in with bike problems. He was tenth on his MX2 bike, a huge blow to a race win contender.
On the last lap Herlings got to Gajser’s rear wheel, but lapped rider Dean Ferris was in the wrong place at the wrong time and actually blocked Herlings twice. Herlings lost ground but dug deep to catch back up. He ran out of time, with Gajser scoring his first-ever MXoN win.
Prado held on to third ahead of Seewer, Paulin and Van Horebeek. It was a disastrous moto for Team USA, with Anderson 17th and Cooper, without a clutch, 25th.
The Netherlands ended up with the second-best MXGP score (Herlings) and Vlaanderen was the second MX2 rider at the finish (he was 10th, Dane Thomas Kjer Olsen was seventh) so the home team is looking good.
Standings After Moto 1:
1 Netherlands - 12
2 Switzerland - 23
3 France - 23
4 Spain - 25
5 Norway - 29
6 Sweden - 30
7 Slovenia - 32
8 Estonia - 34
9 Belgium - 36
10 Australia - 38
…
14 USA - 42