Team USA gave Cooper its inside gate selection, while Belgium and Netherlands elected to put their 450 riders (Jeremy Van Horebeek and Jeffrey Herlings) on their inside gates. Jorge Prado grabbed his customary holeshot, Tim Gajser and Van Horebeek were 1-2-3. Justin Cooper started just outside the top five from his inside gate, but then went down and found himself in last. Reports are that Cooper crashed with…. his teammate Anderson! Soon, Cooper was a lap down and seen with the clutch lever dangling off the side of his bike. Anderson was 31st after one lap. Basically, the first lap of the race went about as badly as it could go for the Americans.

The Dutch had their problems, too. Herlings started around tenth and took awhile to get going, and Calvin Vlaaderen went down early. Through the early laps, Belgium led, with Jeremy Van Horebeek third behind Prado and Gajser, and Jago Geerts, Begium’s MX2 rider, in 14th. Herlings made his way to sixth, getting around rival French rider Gautier Paulin, but then went down. He was able to get those positions back.

As the track continued to deteriorate, troubles for others began. Britain’s Nathan Watson was found with his bike stalled on the track, and Australia’s Kyle Webster got stuck in a hole. With 10 minutes to go, Gasjer took the lead from Prado. Then, Herlings found his groove, and the bullet started shooting toward the front. He was able to move up and pass Van Horebeek for fourth, which helped moved Netherlands into the top spot in points.

Herlings kept going. He passed Seewer for third, then caught Pradpo, and Prado ducked into the goggle replacement lane, allowing Herlings to second. Herlings had a huge gap to make up on Gasjer, but he had the pace to do it.

With a lap to go, disaster for Belgium as Geerts had to pull in with bike problems. He was tenth on his MX2 bike, a huge blow to a race win contender.