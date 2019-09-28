Assen has been the home of the Dutch Grand Prix since 2015 but the country and area of Drenthe has an age-old association with the sport. The Netherlands was the original host of this event, which is now in the 73rd edition. Here are some of the things we learned from a showery and blustery sandy ‘stage’.

1) Team USA: dare to believe

Belgium, Netherlands, USA will go to the gate 1-2-3 (with five-times reigning champions France in seventh place) for the motos tomorrow: maybe jiggle the order but the qualification results should reflect the top of the standings come 17:00 tomorrow. The tale of how Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper and Zach Osborne have turned their off-seasons upside down in preparation for the sand and arguably Team USA’s hardest task since Lommel in 2012 is well documented. Judging by the team’s work from the 31st gate selections, Anderson’s 6th place in MXGP, Cooper’s MX2 win (even with a holeshot from the outside) and Osborne’s 8th (the score that was dropped) proves the extra homework has worked and put them in with a chance of silverware across a flat and specialised surface that was always going to be an uphill task.

Anderson switched-up the settings on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC450. He’s working from the confines of the immaculate IceOne team that have earned wide praise as the chaperones and custodians of both Anderson and Osborne’s prep and programmes in Europe. The 2018 SX Champ overcame an abysmal gate pick – the dreaded but traditional and quaint ballot procedure – made early passes and rode to a lonely 6th; being picked-off by a charging Jeffrey Herlings in the last two laps. Cooper was impressive on the Star Yamaha. His holeshot allowed him to dictate the pace as he had in practice. The MX2 class features some excellent riders like Calvin Vlaanderen (very cautious for the Dutch) and world championship runner-up Thomas Kjer Olsen (part of a family effort for Denmark, with brother and racer Stefan in the MXGP division) as well as Jago Geerts to name a few, but in general the class has seen stronger years. Cooper’s intensity and mistake-free riding injected some extra impetus into the quiet optimism for the Americans.

The 22-year-old admitted to changing his lines and exploring the narrow and restrictive track with a view to the motos tomorrow. “I was pretty nervous before the start but I had a good jump. When I was in the lead then I moved around a bit and kept smooth. It is like beach sand; slippery and you had to look for traction. It’s a good racetrack.”