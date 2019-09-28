Unless you’ve been under a rock lately, you know that the Olympics of Motocross, AKA the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, kicked off today in Assen, Holland with one forty-minute practice and then a 20 minutes plus two lap qualifier for each class.

The GP regulars told us the track was much different from the usual layout and the start was very unfair for the guys on the outside. That made things tough on Team USA, Holland and a few others that were unfortunate from the ping pong draw for gate picks last night. So the work was laid out for some very fast riders to try and make something happen from the poor gate picks.

The weather was cold and featured on and off rain all day long which made vision an issue for the guys. It also made it a little chilly for us poor media members so there’s that. #Heroes

MXGP Qualifier

The first qualifier was the MXGP class and new-to-a-450 and MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado grabbed the holeshot and the early lead. American Jason Anderson and Holland’s Jeffrey Herlings were buried way back in the pack. Australian Dean Ferris was up there early as was the Swiss rider Jeremy Seweer but it was Prado early on showing the speed.

Anderson had a practice that wasn’t ideal and he even had that time taken away for stopping on the track, but the Rockstar Husky team went to work after practice with some new settings for the FC450. Jason looked more comfortable out there as he moved up towards the top ten early.

Prado made a mistake in the sand and tipped over which let Seewer by amongst others. The Swiss didn’t miss with Seweer and he impressively won the race over 2019 MXGP champion Tim Gajser and Belgium’s Jeremy Van Horebeek with Prado fourth. Anderson rode very well to get into fifth but the star of the race was probably the home country hero, Herlings. It took a while for him to get going but once free of traffic, he put in some impressive laps flying up through the pack to nip Anderson late in the race for fifth. Gauthier Paulin, of the defending champion French squad, didn’t have a great race and could only muster an eighth.