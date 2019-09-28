Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Assen TT Circuit in Assen, the Netherlands. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

As expected, it's a cold morning in the Netherlands, but at least the expected rain held off for awhile (that would change just in time for the races).

After yesterday's team press conferences and team presentations, riders got their first laps on the track with free practice. Not surprisingly, it was Jeffrey Herling's fastest in MXGP practice. Team USA's Jason Anderson was way down on the board in 15th. On the flip side, Justin Cooper transferred his fast lap time skills from America to Europe, collecting the fastest MX2 practice time. Netherlands' Calvin Vlaanderen was second quickest of the 250s. Glenn Coldenhoff was fastest in the Open division, which means the home team was 1-2-1 in practice speed in the morning. Team USA's Zach Osborne was sixth in open.

Gate picks for today's qualifying races were set in a random draw yesterday, and many favored Nations like the Netherlands with 27th pick, Team USA with 31st and France with 29th. Today's qualifying races—20 minutes for each class—will determine tomorrow's gate picks for the motos. Each team will take their best two scores from today's racing to determine a team order for gate picks tomorrow.

MXGP Qualifying Race

Jeremy Seewer and Jorge Prado were 1-2 off the start and Prado maneuvered into the lead in the split section to take the lead. Seewer was second over Dean Ferris and Tim Gajser. Seewer did a good job overcoming his 16th gate pick to nail the good start, meanwhile several other nations that had bad gate picks saw their riders mired in the pack. Team USA’s Jason Anderson was 18th through the first few turns, France’s Gautier Paulin 17th and Dutchman Jeffrey Herlings was 22nd. Anderson was riding well, though, and made quick moves toward the front and found himself in the top 10 quickly. He battled up to seventh by the third lap. Then the leader Prado went down, allowing Seewer to retake the lead, with Gasjer in second. Prado picked it up just in front of Anderson, in a battle for fifth, then caught Australia’s Ferris, who was in fourth. Prado made the pass for third and then Anderson got around Ferris a lap later. Belgium’s Jeremy Van Horebeek was running third and beginning to close on the leaders, Seewer and Gasjer.

Herlings was nowhere to be found early in the race, but caught five near the halfway mark of the 20-minute sprint. He caught Paulin and made an aggressive move, the got around Italy’s Monticelli. Herlings was still about 10 seconds behind Anderson, but started making up huge chunks of time—Herling’s lowering his lap times while Anderson started to slow. Herlings got to Anderson with two laps to go, and Anderson didn’t even put up a fight, and didn’t even clear a jump while Herlings was flying past him. Herlings, now in fifth, kept pushing and found himself on the rear wheel of Red Bull KTM teammate Prado. Herlings showed Prado a wheel but ran out of time. Prado, in his 450 debut, took fourth. Van Horebeek was third, Gajser second and Seewer the winner. Anderson cruised home in sixth.