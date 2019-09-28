Dear Ping,

I race the plus 60 class at every round of the Spring Creek Super Series at Millville. 4 laps is about a 12-minute moto and usually I get a good start but fade after 1-2 laps and I am pretty worn out by the end of the moto.

My bike is a 2018 Yamaha YZ450F with Race Tech Gold Valve Suspension and I keep a fresh set of Dunlops on at all times. Also, I ride once or twice a month to keep my on the bike fitness sharp.

Do you think the fading could be caused by Epstein-Barr Virus? Is my bike set up off? Or am I just too old, not talented, and don’t practice enough?

Jerry #11

Jerry,

I like to keep it positive so let’s look at the things you’re doing correctly: You have a great bike, the proper tires, good suspension, and you’re over 60 years of age, which requires some basic survival skills, at a minimum. Nice work, Jerry! Now, what are some things you could improve on? I don’t think it helps that your name is Jerry. That moniker is synonymous with lackluster skills; see IG page @jerryoftheday for examples. Once you change your name, I’d focus on riding a little bit more. You can’t do anything once a month and expect to be even remotely proficient at it. I’m not a doctor but I feel confident in saying that you don’t have EBV. Arthritis, gout, irritable bowel syndrome, erectile dysfunction, hypertension, hypothyroidism… you’re the perfect age for all of these horrifying maladies, however, so good luck with that. In closing, enjoy riding that YZ, keep it on two wheels, and get a bottle of blue pills so your “little Jerry” stays harder than your forearms after a blistering two-lap moto.

PING