The heavy favorite on paper has to be the Dutch, though. They have their best team available, which is something most countries can not boast. All-world superstar Jeffrey Herlings, hot-hand Glenn Coldenhoff, and HRC Honda’s MX2 rider of Calvin Vlaanderen make up the home team and the pressure will be on. The King of Holland is coming and bringing half of Holland with him. The crowd is expected to show up in droves to support their home team in quest of their first ever Chamberlain Trophy. The stars have aligned for the Dutch team but as America learned in 2018, being the favorite on paper means exactly squat once the gate drops. This race has always been chaotic and while I do have the Dutch winning, I think there is a chance we see a dramatic Sunday afternoon. They will have the weight of a country riding on their shoulders. Pressure does strange things to a motocross race. The Dutch may win but crazier things have happened, I will just say that.

For America, I am very appreciative of the effort the team has put in. Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, and first timer Justin Cooper have all committed fully, giving this race the effort it truly deserves. This race is brutally inconvenient for the American calendar. There’s no way around that. Still, these three have made it a priority, knowing that anything less is going to feel like a big mistake come Sunday morning. Every racer has to face himself when sitting on the starting gate. ‘Did I prepare enough? Did I do everything humanly possible to be ready?’ I think Team USA will be able to answer those questions confidently when the time comes. That’s all you can really ask for. Win or lose, I will take an effort like this year every single time. For someone who lives and dies with our result on Sunday and has spent thousands of dollars of my own money to attend this event all over the world, I want to say a personal thank you to our boys for being “all in” on this year’s race.

Finally, I should mention that I will be on the television broadcast team this weekend. It’s truly a dream come true for me. This is my favorite race of the year, as I said, so I hope to paint an appropriate picture of what this event looks and feels like to those less fortunate. It’s truly the event of the year.