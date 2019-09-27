Racerhead #39

Let's start with the Dutch. All summer long, and especially late in the summer when Glen Coldenhoff really began finding his form, it's been everyone's assumption that the home team will win this weekend. That's because they have Jeffrey Herlings, hands-down the best sand rider on the planet (and maybe best on any other part of the planet). Everyone knew Jeffrey would probably be ready to go by now, so even though he barely raced in 2019, he's penciled in as the overall winner, and with Coldenhoff coming off a 1-1 at RedBud last year and riding better than he ever has, it's hard to bet on anyone other than the Orangemen. Their third rider is Calvin Vlaanderen, a South African transplant. He just needs to finish. Had he just finished last year, the Dutch would have won RedBud too.

But that's the thing: the Dutch have never won this team event, and the race made its debut here in Holland right after World War II. As I mentioned last week, the Dutch king is coming, the Dutch army is backing the team, and every prognosticator has them down as the heavy favorite and almost certain winner. That's a lot of pressure. Then you add the fact that mainstream Dutch media has been following the guys around, everyone who probably ever met these three guys is calling them for tickets and pit passes, every radio station and local newspaper wants to interview them.... It takes your focus off the race. I remember Alex Martin telling me that the hardest race for him and his brother Jeremy every season is Spring Creek, because they live there and everyone knows them. That's what the Dutch are dealing with right now. That and the 72-race losing streak they've had here since they dropped the gate on the first one right down the road.

And then there's the French. They once again come into the race with a lot of question marks, a little bit of drama in rider selection, and an insanely overblown battle between the French Federation and rising star Tom Vialle's sponsor Red Bull over the size of the logos on the team hat. I will spare you the details of rehashing it, but Vialle isn't here, and that's a shame. But the last five years they've won this race with five different lineups and just one constant: Gautier Paulin. The highly respected veteran is the mainstay of this team. (I would call him the anchor, but that makes him sound slow. He's not.) He's a very fast man on any terrain, and he's super-competitive and very proud of his French team and their success. Don't forget, he was one of the few jumping LaRocco's Leap last year, just because he wanted to show our team and fans that he was up for the battle. Even if they don't have some of their very best to join him, like the U.S.-based Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis and the injured veteran Romain Febvre, and Tom Vialle and his unacceptable hat, they still have a chance.

And that brings us to Team USA. Obviously, there are a lot of other countries here with some very fast riders, including reigning MXGP champion Tim Gajser of Slovenia and MX2 champion Jorge Prado of Spain, but to win here, you need three talented and capable riders, and that's a tall order for those countries when you have to go up against a seemingly perfect (for this race) Dutch team, the always-competitive French, and the Americans, whom you can never count out. Ever since Team USA was announced at Unadilla, there has been some guarded optimism about the combined forces of Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, and Justin Cooper. They were not the three fastest men in 2019, but they were the three fastest who wanted to be here. We could go on and on over the same old ground about the timing and costs and risks of this event, and whether or not a rider or his race team was right in their decision-making, but I prefer to focus on the guys who are here and want to compete. (It could be worse: the three fastest German riders—Ken Roczen, Max Nagl, and Henry Jacobi—are all missing from their roster.) Zach, Jason, and Justin want to be here, and they even came early!