Give me the intel on Assen. You lived and raced in Europe for a while and you’ve actually raced this track. What is it like from your opinion? I’ve heard it’s not deep like Lommel. It’s different, or it’s better, or it’s easier. What do you think of Assen?

I think Assen is more difficult, personally, than Lommel. Just racing both of them, Assen is more of a beach sand track that’s really unorthodox and it’s really difficult to find the flow. You feel really limited on the track. Whether the track length is the same, or the width of the track is the same, it feels more narrow. You can’t arc as much if you turn because when you look off to the side of the track you see grass and asphalt, where on a track like Lommel or a normal track, it has the normal scenery where it just looks like dirt. For some reason it messes with your eyes a little bit when you just look off to the side and you just see grass. It’s a man-made track at a road racing facility, lots of pavement and buildings around. It makes it feel like you have tunnel vision in a little sense. As far as the sand, I just couldn’t believe how soft Assen was. It just felt so bottomless. Lommel is bottomless, but at least you can kind of send it off some of the bumps and try to get over some of the rougher parts. In Assen it just felt like bump, bump, bump, everywhere. No rhythm.

You’re saying it actually felt rougher?

Well, Assen is 100 percent softer than Lommel. There’s no doubt about that. They have to groom the jump faces almost every race because they get deep to the point you can’t even ride through them. So, because it’s so soft, it can get rougher in a way.

Do you have the classic American story when you went over there where, during the week riding at Lommel, you think you’re going fast, and then some dude you never heard of goes blowing by? I heard that from every rider. Do you have stories like that?

Yeah. It didn’t help for me that I was on a pretty crappy team at the beginning of the year and it really made me look bad. I was riding a bone stock 250F for the majority of the first half of the season. I learned a lot about testing and setting up a bike for sand. I’d say the bike is huge, especially when you’re riding sand. You have to be literally a higher fork position, and be on the back of the bike to where the front is staying lighter and not getting stuck in the sand. The feeling of the bike really makes things easier.