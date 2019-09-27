The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Assen, the Netherlands. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

The 11th round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

TV | Online Schedule