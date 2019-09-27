The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Assen, the Netherlands. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
The 11th round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
TV | Online Schedule
Motocross of Nations
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
Mason-Dixon
Mathews Farm - Mount Morris, PA
|ATV
|September 28 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|September 29 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|October 26 - 3:30pm
|on
2019 Standings
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|280
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|228
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|141
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|181
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|163
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|162
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|146
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|263
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|172
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|161
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|89
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|270
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|213
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|148
Other Links | MXon
OTHER LINKS | GNCC
Follow Racer X
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The November 2019 Issue
Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine: See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent. GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around? Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why. When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years. All these features and much more inside the November issue.