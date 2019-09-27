Results Archive
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXoN and Mason-Dixon GNCC

How to Watch MXoN and Mason-Dixon GNCC

September 27, 2019 1:00pm

The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Assen, the Netherlands. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

The 11th round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

TV | Online Schedule

Motocross of Nations

- Assen, Netherlands

* all times
MXGP Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 8:20amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 9:20amon mxgp-tv
Open Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 10:20amon mxgp-tv
Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)September 29 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
Race 2 (MX2 & Open)September 29 - 8:30amon mxgp-tv
Race 3 (Open & MXGP)September 29 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
Full Event ReplaySeptember 29 - 12:00pmon cbs-sports-network
MXoN TV Schedule

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

TV | Online Schedule

Mason-Dixon

- Mount Morris, PA

* all times
ATVSeptember 28 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeSeptember 29 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsOctober 26 - 3:30pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC280
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV228
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC141
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN181
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA163
4 Jefferson, GA162
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN146
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL263
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA172
4 Indianola, PA161
5 Parkersburg, WV89
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH270
2Tayla Jones Australia213
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
4 New Zealand195
5 Bridgeton, NJ148
Full Standings

Other Links | MXon

Live Timing

Timetable

Race Center

Team Rosters

General Info

OTHER LINKS | GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Race Day Schedule

Tickets

General Info

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The November 2019 Issue

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine: See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent. GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around? Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why. When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years. All these features and much more inside the November issue.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now