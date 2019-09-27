Gate Picks For MXoN Qualifying Heats Determined
September 27, 2019 2:25pm | by: Chase Stallo
The random drawing ballot that determines gate picks for the qualifying heats on Saturday for the Motocross of Nations took place today at Assen.
Poland will have the first gate selection, followed by Lithuania and Puerto Rico. Norway and Spain round out the top five.
Defending champions France drew 29th, while Team USA will have the 31st pick. The home country of the Netherlands drew 27th.
Below are the full gate selections for tomorrow.
|Gate Selection
|Country
|1
|Poland
|2
|Lithuania
|3
|Puerto Rico
|4
|Norway
|5
|Spain
|6
|Denmark
|7
|Iceland
|8
|Belgium
|9
|New Zealand
|10
|Latvia
|11
|Slovenia
|12
|Croatia
|13
|Australia
|14
|Greece
|15
|Brazil
|16
|Switzerland
|17
|Estonia
|18
|Japan
|19
|Italy
|20
|Sweden
|21
|South Africa
|22
|Portugal
|23
|Ukraine
|24
|Luxembourg
|25
|Ireland
|26
|Germany
|27
|The Netherlands
|28
|Cyprus
|29
|France
|30
|Czech Republic
|31
|USA
|32
|Austria
|33
|Great Britain
|34
|Russia