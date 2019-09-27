Results Archive
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Gate Picks For MXoN Qualifying Heats Determined

September 27, 2019 2:25pm | by:
Gate Picks For MXoN Qualifying Heats Determined

The random drawing ballot that determines gate picks for the qualifying heats on Saturday for the Motocross of Nations took place today at Assen.

Poland will have the first gate selection, followed by Lithuania and Puerto Rico. Norway and Spain round out the top five. 

Defending champions France drew 29th, while Team USA will have the 31st pick. The home country of the Netherlands drew 27th. 

Below are the full gate selections for tomorrow.  

Gate SelectionCountry
1Poland
2Lithuania
3Puerto Rico
4Norway
5Spain
6Denmark
7Iceland
8Belgium
9New Zealand
10Latvia
11Slovenia
12Croatia
13Australia
14Greece
15Brazil
16Switzerland
17Estonia
18Japan
19Italy
20Sweden
21South Africa
22Portugal
23Ukraine
24Luxembourg
25Ireland
26Germany
27The Netherlan­­ds
28Cyprus
29France
30Czech Republic
31USA
32Austria
33Great Britain
34Russia