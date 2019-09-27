There are multiple prongs to building an electric motocross infrastructure. Building the bikes and getting riders to try them is just a start—and Cobra and KTM have taken that step by introducing race-ready electric minicycles that will be available shortly. But what about the racing rules? Why should riders want to try these bikes in the first place? Cobra Moto president Sean Hilbert joins Jason Weigandt to talk about the process behind the scenes that will make electric make sense.

