AMA: Team USA Ready for 2019 Motocross of Nations

New Mexico’s Jason Anderson will race in the MXGP spot and this marks his second appearance at the Motocross of Nations. Anderson has as long been a front-runner in American racing and his speed and consistency through the summer’s twelve-round series put him fourth in the 450 championship. A moto winner at the 2016 Motocross of Nations, Anderson is open-minded and optimistic ahead of the weekend. “For me, this is one of the most fun races. I enjoy coming here, the atmosphere is cool, and I feel that this year is a unique time for the team. I’m going to try to put my best foot forward and perform the best we can,” said Anderson. “We’re as prepared as we can be. I think if we would have shown up at the last second it would have been tougher on us. We have done as much as we can to be ready. The biggest thing for us is to focus on ourselves and put in the best motos that we can. I think if we all put in really solid motos it could put us in range for a win, especially with mistakes from other teams. We are shooting to be on the podium, but with good performances from all of us, we could be in it for the win.”

Virginia’s Zach Osborne will race in the Open spot and this is his second time at the Motocross of Nations for Team USA. This past summer was Osborne’s first in the 450 class, and he quickly adjusted to the premier class with moto wins and a fifth-place ranking in the 450 championship. Thanks to his extensive history of racing in Europe, Osborne will serve as the Team Captain. “We’ve had a really good three weeks in Europe, training and adapting to the sand riding. I think we are all in a really good place. We picked up our lives, came here, and are eager to take on a big challenge. No matter what happens on Sunday, we’ve all put our best foot forward and made a good effort. I think it’s going to pay off,” shared Osborne. “It’s one of the most important races of the year. I love it and relish the moment when I am on the team. As the captain, I try to be there for the guys and rally them for the challenge, but at the same time, they both have come here just as eager as I have. It doesn’t take much to get them going when the time comes. We have weather that will play a part in the race and there are a lot of factors to the race, so it’s on us to come here and race knowing that we’ve put it all on the line.”

Motocross icon Roger De Coster will again act as Team Manager. The native Belgian has filled the role for decades, through wins and defeat, and shares the team’s outlook ahead of the event. “Once we talked to Jason and Zach, they took it upon themselves to come early. When they wanted to come so early, three weeks ahead of time, we were able to organize bikes and tracks with the Husqvarna factory. They took full advantage. Justin Cooper came early and joined them so they could ride together,” De Coster explained. “This team is a real team. They work together and only good things can happen from that. It’s going to be tough, very tough conditions in deep sand with a possibility of rain most of the weekend. But we are prepared as well as we can be, and I expect good things to happen.