Young Jorge

While most will focus on the battle for the team championship, MXGP fans will also have an eye on young Spaniard Jorge Prado, who will make his debut on a 450 at this event. The now two-time MX2 World Champion will jump to the MXGP (450) ranks in 2020 alongside fellow Red Bull KTM riders Tony Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings. Much has been said about Prado’s prowess, and some even think the 18-year-old could win a moto outright this weekend on his new bike. Spain is not likely to figure into the team championship, but Prado will certainly draw some attention.

The Champ Is Here

While the Prado/Herlings/Cairoli dynamic will steal many of the headlines heading into 2020, the fact is that none of those riders are the MXGP Champion right now. Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser is the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion. Like Prado, he probably won’t be a factor in the team portion of the event, as his native Slovenia isn’t a powerhouse (the nation didn’t even field a team at last year’s event). No reason “Tiga” shouldn’t be fast at this event, plus, he’s due for a ‘Nations breakout.

The Streak

Team France has won this event five years running, and this despite dealing with plenty of adversity with injuries through the years. Whatever three riders France throws out there gets the job done. However, this year may be the tallest order yet, with Romain Febvre out with an injury, and then MX2 star Tom Vialle dismissed from the team over a…sponsor logo dispute. Jordi Tixier filled in for Febvre last year at RedBud, he was not spectacular but did enough for his team to win. As for Renaux, he's young, but did say in the Friday morning press conference that he's from the North of France, and is comfortable in sand and rain, and there's a chance both will be key elements to master this weekend. Can he and MX2 fill-in Maxime Renaux deliver under pressure? "This year I'm coming in with a little more experience and I'm more comfortable on the bike," said Tixier, comparing his last-minute position on the team last year. "I've put in some good motos with my teammates lately, so let's get out there and enjoy it."

the Stalwart

One rider France can always count on is Gautier Paulin, who has been part of all five Team France wins during this streak, and actually every Motocross of Nations since 2009. He even won a moto back then, ten years ago! Paulin always rises to the occasion at this race. If he’s having a good year in the GPs, he’s a threat to win a moto at this race. Even in a bad year, he’ll still step it up here and battle for podiums (he went 2-3 in his motos last year at RedBud). France is without stars like Febvre, Vialle and Marvin Musquin, but history has proven that as long as they have Paulin, they have a shot.