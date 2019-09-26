For awhile, this event was simple. Teams had really fast riders, won motos, and that was it. Many of the classic Motocross of Nations duels have happened at the front, with pivotal moto wins up for grabs. However, more recently, the event has trended toward consistency. As cool as it is to say one nation smoked everyone else, luck and timing have played as large as role as anything else. Go back no further than last year, when the Netherlands dominated the motos but still lost the team event due to a one-in-a-million rock to the eye.

In a one-day event, the race can turn in a hurry. Here’s a look at the last ten years of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

2009: Team USA has to go searching because the AMA 450 National Motocross Champion is Chad Reed, an Australian, and Ryan Villopoto and Mike Alessi, who took 450 race wins early in the summer, are both out with knee injuries. The solution is to move 250 National Motocross Champion Ryan Dungey up to a 450, and put Jake Weimer, fourth in the 250 National standings (behind Dungey, Frenchman Christophe Pourcel, and Australian Brett Metcalfe) in the 250 slot. MXoN veteran Ivan Tedesco, third in 450 MX points, is an easy pick for the Open Class.

Dungey is decent on the 450, but he’s not a match for Reed or MXGP Champion Antonio Cairoli, who battled through the whole first moto. That 2009 first moto is a rare duel between all-time greats Reed and Cairoli, it should probably be more heralded than it is! Cairoli wins it over Reed and Dungey takes third. But in the final moto, a massive first-turn crash wipes out both Reed and Cairoli, and Dungey wins the moto. That’s enough for Team USA to win it.

Also of note, France’s Gautier Paulin rams Tedesco in moto two and wins the race (hey, all’s fair in love and racing). Ten years later, Paulin is still a key part of Team France!

Moral of the story: Team USA was against the ropes, but the first turn of moto three tells all. A massive crash claims Reed and Cairoli, and Dungey sneaks through to deliver a win.