The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Assen, The Netherlands. Here are updated team rosters (and rider numbers) for the 73rd edition of the race, based off finishing order at the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations (which determines the team's numbers).
This information is based on this post at the beginning of September about notable teams for this year’s event. Two MXGPs have been held since then, and some injuries and team changes have impacted the original rosters. We will add comments here for the teams that have been adjusted since our initial posting.
France | 2018: 1st
#1 Gautier Paulin (MXGP) | Yamaha
#2 Maxime Renaux (MX2) | Yamaha
#3 Jordi Tixier (OPEN) | KTM
In case you missed it, Red Bull KTM's Tom Vialle was announced as the MX2 rider until a dispute over the team gear led to his removal from the team and Romain Febvre was to race the Open class until he suffered a broken femur at the MXGP of Sweden on August 16 and was replaced by Jordi Tixier.
Netherlands | 2018: 2nd
#4 Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) | KTM
#5 Calvin Vlaanderen (MX2) | Honda
#6 Glenn Coldenhoff (Open) | KTM
Calvin Vlaanderen and Roan Van De Moosdijk were both named to the team initially and would compete for MX2 spot. Vlaanderen has officially gotten the nod over the 2019 EMX250 FIM Motocross World Champion.
Great Britain | 2018: 3rd
#7 Nathan Watson (MXGP) | KTM
#8 Adam Sterry (MX2) | Kawasaki
#9 Shaun Simpson (Open) | KTM
Last week, Great Britain finalized their roster for this year’s event. Nathan Watson replaces the injured Max Anstie, who is unable to compete due to the lingering effects from an injury at the MXGP of Italy, and Adam Sterry has replaced Ben Watson, who suffered a broken wrist in Italy.
Australia | 2018: 4th
#10 Dean Ferris (MXGP) | KTM
#11 Kyle Webster (MX2) | Honda
#12 Regan Duffy (Open) | KTM
Regan Duffy was called upon to replace Mitchell Evans, who is unable to compete due to "ongoing physical issues." The 17-year-old Australian Motocross MXD Champion will race a 450 in the Open class.
United States | 2018: 5th
#13 Jason Anderson (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#14 Justin Cooper (MX2) | Yamaha
#15 Zach Osborne (Open) | Husqvarna
Nothing new to report on Team USA’s roster other than the fact that Justin Cooper arrived last week and the boys have been continuing to crank out some sweet #TeamFried videos.
Belgium | 2018: 6th
#16 Jeremy Van Horebeek (MXGP) | Honda
#17 Jago Geerts (MX2) | Yamaha
#18 Kevin Strijbos (Open) | Yamaha
Veteran Belgian star Clement Desalle is out for after breaking his leg earlier this year at the MXGP of Russia in June. Kevin Strijbos suffered a shoulder injury at the MXGP of China that forced him to withdraw from the second moto but the veteran is in for the racing this weekend.
Spain | 2018: 7th
#19 Jorge Prado (MXGP) | KTM
#20 Iker Larranaga (MX2) | KTM
#21 Carlos Campano (Open) | Yamaha
Estonia | 2018: 8th
#22 Tanel Leok (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#23 Pritt Ratsep (MX2) | Honda
#24 Harri Kullas (Open) | Honda
Germany | 2018: 9th
#25 Tom Koch (MXGP) | KTM
#26 Simon Langenfelder (MX2) | KTM
#27 Dennis Ullrich (OPEN) | Husqvarna
Sweden | 2018: 11th
(Note: Canada finished 10th in 2018 but is not competing this year)
#31 Filip Bengtsson (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#32 Alvin Ostlund (MX2) | Husqvarna
#33 Anton Gole (Open) | Yamaha
Austria | 2018: 12th
#34 Lukas Neurauter (MXGP) | KTM
#35 Rene Hofer (MX2) | KTM
#36 Michael Sandner (Open) |KTM
Ireland | 2018: 13th
#37 Jason Meara (MXGP) |Kawasaki
#38 Martin Barr (MX2) | Yamaha
#39 Stuart Edmonds (Open) | Husqvarna
Czech Republic | 2018: 15th
(Note: Venezuela finished 14th in 2018 but is not competing this year)
#43 Vaclav Kovar (MXGP) | KTM
#44 Petr Polak (MX2) |KTM
#45 Filip Neugebauer (Open) | KTM
Brazil | 2018: 16th
#46 Fabio Santos (MXGP) | Yamaha
#47 Pepe Bueno (MX2) | Yamaha
#48 Ramyller Alves (Open) | KTM
New Zealand | 2018: 17th
#49 Wyatt Chase (MXGP) | Honda
#50 Dylan Walsh (MX2) | Husqvarna
#51 Maximus Purvis (Open) | Yamaha
Puerto Rico | 2018: 18th
#52 Justin Starling (MXGP) | Suzuki
#53 Jose Fernando Rodriguez (MX2) | Kawasaki
#54 Chase Marquier (Open) | Kawasaki
Switzerland | 2018: 19th
#55 Jeremy Seewer (MXGP) | Yamaha
#56 Valentin Guillod (MX2) | Honda
#57 Cyril Scheiwiller (Open) | Yamaha
Arnaud Tonus will miss this year’s event after suffering a minor fracture to his left hand in a qualifying crash at the MXGP of China. He will be replaced by Cyril Scheiwiller.
Portugal | 2018: 20th
#58 Sandro Peixe (MXGP) | Suzuki
#59 Luis Outeiro (MX2) | KTM
#60 Hugo Basaula (Open) | KTM
Japan | 2018: 21st
#61 Akira Narita (MXGP) |Honda
#62 Chihiro Notsuka (MX2) | Honda
#63 Toshiki Tomita (Open) |Honda
South Africa | 2018: 23rd
(Note: Argentina finished 22nd in 2018 but is not competing this year)
#67 Michael Docherty (MXGP) | KTM
#68 Anthony Raynard (MX2) | Yamaha
#69 Lloyd Verceuil (Open) | Yamaha
Iceland | 2018: 24th
#70 Ingvi Bjorn Birgisson (MXGP) | KTM
#71 Einar Sigurosson (MX2) | KTM
#72 Eythor Reynisson (Open) | Yamaha
Ukraine | 2018: 26th
(Note: Mexico finished 25th in 2018 but is not competing this year)
#76 Volodmyr Tarasov (MXGP)
#77 Dmytro Asmanov (MX2)
#78 Roman Morozov (Open)
Italy | 2018: 30th (dq)
#88 Ivo Monticelli (MXGP) | KTM
#89 Alberto Forato (MX2) | Husqvarna
#90 Alessandro Lupino (Open) | Kawasaki
Slovenia | 2018: Did not compete
#91 Tim Gajser (MXGP) | Honda
#92 Jan Pancar (MX2) | Yamaha
#93 Peter Irt (Open) | Yamaha
Russia | 2018: Did not compete
#94 Vsevolod Brylyakov (MXGP) | Yamaha
#95 Timur Petrashin (MX2) | KTM
#96 Svyatoslav Pronenko (Open) | Husqvarna
Latvia | 2018: Did not compete
#97 Toms Macuks (MXGP) | KTM
#98 Davis Ivanovs (MX2) | Husqvarna
#99 Pauls Jonass (Open) | Husqvarna
Croatia | 2018: Did not compete
#100 Luka Crnkovic (MXGP) | Honda
#101 Nikola Hranic (MX2) | KTM
#102 Matija Kelava (Open) | KTM
Lithuania | 2018: Did not compete
#103 Arminas Jasikonis (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#104 Dovydas Karka (MX2) | KTM
#105 Domantas Jazdauskas (Open) | Husqvarna
Denmark | 2018: Did not compete
#106 Stefan Kjer Olsen (MXGP) | KTM
#107 Thomas Kjer Olsen (MX2) | Husqvarna
#108 Bastian Bogh Damm (Open) | KTM
Cyprus | 2018: Did not compete
#109 Christos Tsangaras (MXGP) | Yamaha
#110 Aristos Georgiou (MX2) | Yamaha
#111 Chrisanthos Georgiou (Open) | Yamaha
Luxembourg | 2018: Did not compete
#112 Tijay Heinen (MXGP) | KTM
#113 Yves Frank (MX2) | Honda
#114 Bjorn Frank (Open) | Honda
Greece | 2018: Did not compete
#115 Emmanouil Kritikos (MXGP) | Yamaha
#116 Alexandros Georgantas (MX2) | Husqvarna
#117 Andreas Andreoy (Open) | Yamaha
Norway | 2018: Did not compete
#118 Hakon Fredriksen (MXGP) |Yamaha
#119 Kevin Horgmo (MX2) | KTM
#120 Cornelius Tondel (Open) | KTM
Poland | 2018: Did not compete
#121 Tomasz Wysocki(MXGP) | KTM
#122 Maciej WiEckowski (MX2) | KTM
#123 Szymon Staszkiewicz (Open) | KTM
