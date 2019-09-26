The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Assen, The Netherlands. Here are updated team rosters (and rider numbers) for the 73rd edition of the race, based off finishing order at the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations (which determines the team's numbers).

This information is based on this post at the beginning of September about notable teams for this year’s event. Two MXGPs have been held since then, and some injuries and team changes have impacted the original rosters. We will add comments here for the teams that have been adjusted since our initial posting.

France | 2018: 1st

In case you missed it, Red Bull KTM's Tom Vialle was announced as the MX2 rider until a dispute over the team gear led to his removal from the team and Romain Febvre was to race the Open class until he suffered a broken femur at the MXGP of Sweden on August 16 and was replaced by Jordi Tixier.