Kailub Russell Holds Points Lead Heading Into Round 11 of GNCC
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Round 11 of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will take place in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania at Mathews Farm for the 2nd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon GNCC this Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, 29.
Two weeks ago, in New York, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell had his work cut out for him throughout the duration of the three-hour race. KR would find himself swapping the lead with AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell several times. However, KR would make a last effort charge while holding the outside line to make the pass stick on R. Russell. KR would take the win, 1.9 seconds ahead of R. Russell. This weekend KR will look to extend his points lead and battle to add another win to his name this season. R. Russell is aiming to land in the center spot of the podium before the season is over, and this Sunday he is hoping he can get the job done to earn the overall win.
Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall did not have the race he hoped for two weeks ago. But, just one year ago at the Mason-Dixon GNCC Duvall would take the overall win. This weekend Duvall is hoping to earn his second-straight win at the Pennsylvania venue, and valuable points towards his quest in clinching the 2019 National Championship.
Coming through just off the podium at the previous round was Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Steward Baylor Jr. in fourth overall. Baylor Jr. is looking to battle at the front of the pack this weekend, in hopes of earning his second overall win of the season. Baylor. Jr currently sits third overall in the points standings, but is only 30 points behind second and 82 behind first.
Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn came through to earn sixth overall two weeks ago, and fifth in the XC1 Open Pro class. After suffering from two mechanical issues, Ashburn has been putting in very consistent results. As the series heads into the last three rounds, Ashburn is looking to break into the top 5 overall. Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger is hoping for a better finish than what he had two weeks ago. Bollinger managed to work his way up to third at one point in the race, but would soon fall back to the sixth place position in XC1. This weekend Bollinger is once again looking towards the front of the class, and aiming to redeem himself at these last three rounds.
Coming into this weekend, Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Grant Baylor is looking forward to battling for a top 10 overall finish once again. Baylor has been steadily battling towards the front of the pack, and has several top 10 overall finishes since returning from injury earlier in the season. FXR/Husqvarna/SRT/Hoosier’s Layne Michael is eager to be close to his hometown in West Virginia. Michael has also been out due to injury, but since returning has been mixing it up at the front of the pack early on in the races. Michael led a couple laps in New York before finishing 10th on the day, and this weekend he is looking to start and finish towards the front of the group.
Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong currently sits 8th overall in the points standings, and is looking for a good run in his home state of Pennsylvania. Delong has been consistent throughout the season aboard his new Honda motorcycle, and is looking forward to the last three rounds of racing.
After earning his second-straight XC2 250 Pro National Championship, Trail Jesters KTM’s Ben Kelley is eager to continue his winning streak this weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Kelley is going for an undefeated season in the XC2 class, and is well on his way to achieving that goal. One rider trying to stop his success will be Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Craig Delong. Delong, who call Pennsylvania home, is eager to go to battle this Sunday. Husqvarna/Max Motorsports/FXR’s Evan Smith rounded out the XC2 podium at the previous round, and is looking to earn an even better finishing position come this weekend.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class, Trail Jesters KTM’s Jesse Ansley claimed the class win in New York. Ansley has now taken over the points lead from Beta USA’s Cody Barnes, who was not present in New York. Lojak Cycle Sales’ Chase Colville came through to earn second in the class, and is looking forward to a hometown race this weekend.
Also joining the GNCC festivities this weekend will be our friends from the Japan National Cross Country Series (JNCC). Takanori Nakajima will be racing in the XC1 Open Pro class aboard the #116 machine, while Yuka Sugahara will compete in the Women's class running the #117 machine.
Saturday evening the Mason-Dixon GNCC will host the 4th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show, presented by the GNCC Kennel Club at 7:00 p.m. Classes will include XC1 (100lb+), XC2 (50-99lb), XC3 (15-49lb), Micro (1-15lb), Novice (0<1 yr) and Masters (7 yr+). The judges will look at appearance, agility (performance and obstacles) and attire (costumes). After the Dog Show be sure to watch the Inaugural Pit Bike State Championship taking place at 8 p.m. on the finish line. Ten states will have a Team Captain who selects three riders to compete in the event. All riders will race aboard equally prepared Yamaha TTR 110 machines provided by Motozilli Yamaha of Warren, Ohio. Each state will be assigned one machine that all three of their riders will compete upon in different motos.
This event is co-sanctioned with our friends at the New East Coast XC (NECXC). All local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. To learn more about GNCC Racing, refer to the GNCC 101 webpage.
Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five and under are free for the full weekend (Friday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. $10 Admission fee for the weekend for WVU Students with a valid student ID (must present ID at front gate entrance).
Previous Round Results and Points Standings
Parts Unlimited Black Sky
Harpursville, New York
Round 10 of 13
Sunday, September 15, 2019
XC1 Pro Event Results:
- Kailub Russell (KTM)
- Ricky Russell (YAM)
- Thad Duvall (HQV)
- Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
- Jordan Ashburn (KAW)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Grant Baylor (KTM)
- Layne Michael (HQV)
- Andrew Delong (HON)
- Brendan Riordan (GAS)
*Overall National Championship Standings:
- Kailub Russell (280)
- Thad Duvall (228)
- Steward Baylor Jr. (198)
- Ben Kelley (166)
- Trevor Bollinger (141)
- Josh Strang (113)
- Jordan Ashburn (107)
- Andrew Delong (103)
- Ricky Russell (98)
- Josh Toth (92)
*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2019 National Champion.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results:
- Ben Kelley (KTM)
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Jonathan Johnson (KAW)
- Ryder Lafferty (KTM)
- Michael Witkowski (BET)
- Austin Lee (HON)
- Alex Teagarden (HQV)
- Ben Parsons (HQV)
- Benjamin Nelko (YAM)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:
- Ben Kelley (270)
- Michael Witkowski (173)
- Craig Delong (163)
- Evan Smith (155)
- Austin Lee (143)
- Liam Draper (135)
- Ryder Lafferty (127)
- Jonathan Johnson (119)
- Alex Teagarden (113)
- Ben Parsons (98)