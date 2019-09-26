Kailub Russell Holds Points Lead Heading Into Round 11 of GNCC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Round 11 of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will take place in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania at Mathews Farm for the 2nd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon GNCC this Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, 29.

Two weeks ago, in New York, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell had his work cut out for him throughout the duration of the three-hour race. KR would find himself swapping the lead with AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell several times. However, KR would make a last effort charge while holding the outside line to make the pass stick on R. Russell. KR would take the win, 1.9 seconds ahead of R. Russell. This weekend KR will look to extend his points lead and battle to add another win to his name this season. R. Russell is aiming to land in the center spot of the podium before the season is over, and this Sunday he is hoping he can get the job done to earn the overall win.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall did not have the race he hoped for two weeks ago. But, just one year ago at the Mason-Dixon GNCC Duvall would take the overall win. This weekend Duvall is hoping to earn his second-straight win at the Pennsylvania venue, and valuable points towards his quest in clinching the 2019 National Championship.