Track owner Danny Stuart, Acorace Photography, and MacKenzie Hennessey were at MX207 in Lyman, Maine, for the 2019 Racer X Maine Event that took place September 14 and 15 to capture all of the action from the Friday night’s Mighty Moose Enduro-X and JBR Best Whip presented by Akavie CBD.

Here are some of their best photos from the 2019 Racer X Maine Event Night Show.

Mighty Moose Enduro-X