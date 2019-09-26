Results Archive
First Look: Cobra CX-E5 Electric Motorcycle and Iron Man E-Bicycle

September 26, 2019 11:00am | by:
Cobra, which has been making high-performance 50cc minicycles since 1993, will introduce a 2021 model electric minicycle today at the 2019 AIMExpo. In addition, Cobra will display an E-assist race bicycle, called the Iron Man.

This morning, Cobra has released photos for the CX-E5 electric motorcycle and the Iron Man e-bicycle that we posted about last week. We will see both the 2021 CX-E5 and the Iron Man later today at AIMExpo but here is the first look at them.

Cobra CX-E5 Electric Motorcycle

