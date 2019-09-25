Results Archive
Motocross of Nations Archive Results (2004-2018) Now Available

September 25, 2019 3:30pm | by:
We're building a results database for the Motocross of Nations to match up with current results from Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series, and much more. While we plan to build a large archive of Motocross des Nations results dating all the way to the earliest days, we've started with the last 15 editions of the event, tracking the results of each moto and team finish from 2004 through 2018.

Take a look at the results and fulfill your bench-racing thirst while the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations fever runs rampant!

Here's our Motocross of Nations database of results starting with the link to last year's race. Just scroll through the drop down menu of years to select other events.

Enjoy!