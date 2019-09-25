Alas for the Yanks, not all the riders have taken the advice. Instead, they have fallen into a deep trap. A sand trap, if you will! I deeply love and respect Zach Osborne for his choice to leave American racing and live in England so he can experience life in the proper manner. From that, the magnetic pull back to Europe is obvious, and Zach’s true north led him east to put down stakes in the Netherlands early. For that I can’t blame him. Same for his teammates, Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper Webb. Although I must say I’m shocked to see Webb return to this event, even more so to see him do it on a 250. Do you remember Cooper’s nightmare scenarios at Ernee in 2015 and Maggiora in 2016, struck through the heart by Romain “Empire” Febvre? It was grand and glorious and many theorize that such impacts set Cooper’s American 450 career back two whole years. The kids call it PTSD, but we know shell shock when we see it. It’s surely no coincidence that the moment Webb stops racing des Nations, he becomes the American Stadiumcross Champion. And yet, here he is, back at it, and even hopping on a Yamaha to further ring in the old times! Laddy, the good old days weren’t always good!

Of course, beach holidays are hard to resist, and so the Yanks chose to spend a month in the Dutch sand. However, this was the exact plan the European king makers had set in motion. They knew the multi-week break from the end of the American racing season to the des Nations would prove irresistible, as what dirt bike racer wouldn’t want to cap 30 weeks of racing with another month of training and riding in lovely Holland? Thus, here comes Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne and Justin Cooper Webb, working on their supposed sand technique. Haha! Are they unaware that sand riding is the polar vortex opposite of American Stadiumcross? The more laps they log, the further they venture from their silly X Games freestyle motocross techniques. Yes, boys, keep plodding through laps, keep adjusting your motorcycles for sand. Not only will this exercise prove futile against Herlings, so will your skills come California Stadiumcross in January! You can practically watch the stadiumcross skills falling through their fingers, like fine Dutch sand. By reducing the Stadiumcross skills of Anderson and Webb, the last two Stadiumcross Champions, the door is open for other great Stateside Europeans such as Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen to finally claim the Stadiumcross prize! Silly boys, you don’t see Kenny and Marvin ruining their precious jumping skills in the sand, do you? Why do you think the French squad routinely leaves Marvin off the team? They’re preparing him to conquer Stadiumcross!

Oh, on second thought, how badly I wish Ellis Tomac had taken the torch and competed in this race!

You may believe it’s nonsense that time spent in Europe could ruin a rider’s jumping instincts. To that, I offer Anderson himself in 2016. After being gifted the good fortune of Herlings crashing, the American was well on his way to a surprise moto win. So, as the finish line jump approached, did he unleash a classic American cross up? No, Anderson had suddenly found his jumping instincts lost, and he instead rolled the finish line….only to be landed on by a flying Japanese rider! Oh how hilarious it will be to see Anderson, Webb and Osborne rolling jumps at next year’s Stadiumcross. Is it too late for Tomac to sign up for Team Puerto Rico?