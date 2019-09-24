The tenth 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #191 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #191

The Q+A issue! Tim Gajser: The MXGP World Champion opens up about his 2019 title winning campaign and some of the personal and difficult choices that made it happen.

More Q+As! Jason Anderson: Read what the 2018 450 Supercross Champion learnt about a tricky season trying to defend the No.1 plate, why he’s risking the ’19 Nations at Assen & more.

The constant innovator, Chris Leatt: An exclusive talk with the inventor of the Leatt neck brace on the next steps for safety and the diversification of the South African firm’s output.

Injecting the art into MX: An intimate chat with veteran Troy Lee Designs’ designer Maki Ushiroyama on sourcing inspiration, Adidas & creating memorable race gear liveries.