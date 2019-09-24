Results Archive
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 191

September 24, 2019 3:30pm | by:
OTOR Issue 191

The tenth 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #191 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #191

The Q+A issue! Tim Gajser: The MXGP World Champion opens up about his 2019 title winning campaign and some of the personal and difficult choices that made it happen. 

More Q+As! Jason Anderson: Read what the 2018 450 Supercross Champion learnt about a tricky season trying to defend the No.1 plate, why he’s risking the ’19 Nations at Assen & more. 

The constant innovator, Chris Leatt: An exclusive talk with the inventor of the Leatt neck brace on the next steps for safety and the diversification of the South African firm’s output.

Injecting the art into MX: An intimate chat with veteran Troy Lee Designs’ designer Maki Ushiroyama on sourcing inspiration, Adidas & creating memorable race gear liveries.