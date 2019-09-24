SM: I think Adam… I don’t know him that well, of course, but I think I know him well enough where he lives and dies with his weekend results. It’s so much to him, good or bad.

AC: It’s less. Way less than the last couple years.

SM: Okay. That’s good because in supercross 17 in a row, you’ve got to wipe it fresh. You’d be laying there feeling like shit all week about some St. Louis result. Well, guess what? You’re in Detroit now or whatever.

JW: Which is what you can’t do. Sustainability. Figure out a way that you can be happy with yourself. That’s what’s going to give you longevity. That’s what’s going to help you win titles.

AC: Ultimately, you have to I think—now I’m giving my own advice. I guess what my theory would be, would be you kind of have to judge yourself based on… It’s super cliché, but just doing your best all the time. You know what I mean? Getting the most out of it. If something happens, you’re in the wrong place, wrong time and you mess up, don’t beat yourself up until Thursday.

RV: Bottom line is all these riders out today, tomorrow, Motocross [of] Nations, supercross, motocross, none of these guys want to lose. They’re all putting their f****** heart out on the line all the time.

SM: All those years, Nick, that you raced 450 supercross, podiumed, eight million top tens. So many. Did you take the attitude of, eff it? I can’t worry about last week, good or bad?

NW: No. I think most all racers maybe—Ryan’s obviously an exception. He’s not different. He went through times where he had a hard time, but more times than not he reached his goal, I guess is what I mean. So I think the biggest thing is just losing focus on your ultimate goal and what you think you’re capable of, because things get so confusing as to what the team’s goal is for you. They’re sales pitching you on, that fourth was sweet, when your teammate won or whatever. So then you have your gear guy, you have all these other people influencing you, but sometimes people who don’t reach their ultimate goal get a little bit confused. People are a little bit complacent for you. When Jake was on the team with Ryan and Ryan won, they weren’t like, “Yeah, Jake. What do we got to do Monday to have you beat Ryan?”

JW: I have a question.

NW: So basically you have to have enough focus in yourself. Because for me too, you come into the big bike class and you’re like, okay. You have these goals of, “I need to kind of learn and do better,” because nobody’s going to come in there and be like, “I’m going to beat so-and-so at first.” Where Adam’s goal needs to be, “I’m coming here to win. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m coming to win, and then if I don’t I’m going to keep learning from the mistakes I made, and then that’s the only goal I have.”

JW: Let me alley-oop this thing.

NW: That was right, though, Jake?

JW: One-hundred percent. Let me alley-oop it. You’re right. What would you guys, all of you sitting here, say about my 450 outdoor career? Success or failure?

NW: Did you try your hardest?