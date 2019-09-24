Results Archive
Motocross of Nations Online and TV Schedule

September 24, 2019 11:40am | by:
The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will kick off this weekend on Saturday with MXGP, MX2, and Open qualifying, which will determine gate picks for Sunday’s race.

Action will stream live on Saturday and Sunday on MXGP-TV.com. Saturday’s coverage begins at 8:20 a.m. ET with the MXGP qualifying heat.

Sunday’s action kicks off at 7:00 a.m. ET with Race 1 (MXGP & MX2). CBS Sports Network will air the race on delayed coverage beginning Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full guide below.

Motocross of Nations

- Assen, Netherlands

* all times
MXGP Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 8:20amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 9:20amon mxgp-tv
Open Qualifying HeatSeptember 28 - 10:20amon mxgp-tv
Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)September 29 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
Race 2 (MX2 & Open)September 29 - 8:30amon mxgp-tv
Race 3 (Open & MXGP)September 29 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
Full Event ReplaySeptember 29 - 12:00pmon cbs-sports-network
Main Image: Mitch Kendra