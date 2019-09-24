The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will kick off this weekend on Saturday with MXGP, MX2, and Open qualifying, which will determine gate picks for Sunday’s race.

Action will stream live on Saturday and Sunday on MXGP-TV.com. Saturday’s coverage begins at 8:20 a.m. ET with the MXGP qualifying heat.

Sunday’s action kicks off at 7:00 a.m. ET with Race 1 (MXGP & MX2). CBS Sports Network will air the race on delayed coverage beginning Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full guide below.