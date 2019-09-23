Watch: Season 5, Episode 3 of MX Nation | Champions Never Forget
September 23, 2019 9:40am | by: Press Release
Film/Text: Red Bull
There is a saying in motocross that you are only as good as your last race and Cooper Webb can testify to that. His 450 career was not living up to the expectations placed upon him. After two years of struggle he found himself injured and forgotten. At his lowest point, an unexpected offer from Roger De Coster at Red Bull KTM was the lifeline Webb needed to fulfill his destiny.