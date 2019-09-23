Wake-Up Call

American Flat Track
Round 19 (of 20) - Indian Motorcycle Minnesota Mile - Minneapolis, Minnesota
AFT Twins
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|15 Laps
|2nd
|Bryan Smith
|Kawasaki
|2.931
|3rd
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|3.038
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|3.730
|5th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|7.812
|6th
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|12.780
|7th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|14.075
|8th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|17.534
|9th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|20.662
|10th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|23.370
AFT Singles
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|15 Laps
|2nd
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|0.004
|3rd
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha
|1.489
|4th
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|1.584
|5th
|Trent Lowe
|Honda
|2.224
|6th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|2.648
|7th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|3.541
|8th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|6.153
|9th
|Brandon Kitchen
|Honda
|6.275
|10th
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|8.766
AFT Twins Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|322
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|295
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|234
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|210
|5th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|191
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|190
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|167
|8th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|159
|9th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|153
|10th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|148
Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early.
AFT Singles Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|281
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|260
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|255
|4th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|186
|5th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|183
|6th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|177
|7th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|169
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|158
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|132
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|109
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 8 (of 8) - Landrake - United Kingdom
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|45
|2nd
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|44
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|35
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|KTM
|32
|5th
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|4432
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|50
|2nd
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|40
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|37
|4th
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|37
|5th
|Liam Knight
|KTM
|34
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|343
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|321
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|258
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|233
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|219
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|293
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|275
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|247
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|232
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
World Enduro Super Series
Round 6 - Hawkstone Park Cross-Country - Shropshire, England
Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Nathan Watson
|KTM
|1,000
|2nd
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|850
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|770
|4th
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|690
|5th
|Joseph Garcia
|KTM
|610
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|4,420
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3,654
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|3,470
|5th
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|3,280
Other championship standings
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|504
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|475
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|377
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|358
|7th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|322
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|213
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|556
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|433
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|414
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|394
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|379
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|362
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|245
|9th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|245
To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 10 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|280
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|228
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|107
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|103
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|98
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|181
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|163
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|162
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|146
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|142
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|134
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|128
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|117
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|105
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|263
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|172
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|161
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|89
|6
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|7
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|67
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|270
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|213
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|148
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|128
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|117
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|114
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
WORCS
Through Round 9
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|219
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|178
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|139
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|124
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 6
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|160
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|129
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|113
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|89
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|88
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick