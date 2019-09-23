Results Archive
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 23, 2019 6:30am

American Flat Track

Round 19 (of 20) - Indian Motorcycle Minnesota Mile - Minneapolis, Minnesota 

AFT Twins

Overall StandingsRiderMachineInterval
1stJared MeesIndian15 Laps
2ndBryan SmithKawasaki2.931
3rdBriar BaumanIndian3.038
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian3.730
5thHenry WilesIndian7.812
6thBronson BaumanIndian12.780
7thBrandon RobinsonIndian14.075
8thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson17.534
9thRobert PearsonIndian20.662
10thDavis FisherIndian23.370

AFT Singles

Overall StandingsRiderMachineInterval
1stMikey RushHonda15 Laps
2ndRyan WellsYamaha0.004
3rdDallas DanielsYamaha1.489
4thDalton GauthierHusqvarna1.584
5thTrent LoweHonda2.224
6thMorgen MischlerKTM2.648
7thMax WhaleKawasaki3.541
8thChad CoseHonda6.153
9thBrandon KitchenHonda6.275
10thDan BromleyKTM8.766

AFT Twins Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian322
2ndJared MeesIndian295
3rdBronson BaumanIndian234
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian210
5thBrandon RobinsonIndian191
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson190
7thHenry WilesIndian167
8thRobert PearsonIndian159
9thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson153
10thDavis FisherIndian148

Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early.

AFT Singles Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna281
2ndDan BromleyKTM260
3rdMikey RushHonda255
4thChad CoseHonda186
5thJesse JanischYamaha183
6thRyan WellsYamaha177
7thShayna TexterKTM169
8thMorgen MischlerKTM158
9thMax WhaleKawasaki132
10thKevin StollingsHonda109

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 8 (of 8) - Landrake - United Kingdom

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachineTotal Points
1stShaun SimpsonKTM45
2ndHarri KullasHonda44
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna35
4thBrad Anderson

KTM32
5thTommy SearleKawasaki4432

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachineTotal Points
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna50
2ndConrad MewseKTM40
3rdJosh GilbertHonda37
4thAlvin OstlundHusqvarna37
5thLiam KnightKTM34

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki343
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM321
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna258
4thHarri KullasHonda233
5thMel PocockKTM219

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna293
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna275
3rdJosh GilbertHonda247
4thMartin BarrYamaha232
5thBas VaessenKTM169

World Enduro Super Series

Round 6 - Hawkstone Park Cross-Country - Shropshire, England

Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stNathan WatsonKTM1,000
2ndManuel LettenbichlerKTM850
3rdJonny WalkerKTM770
4thTaddy BlazusiakKTM690
5thJoseph GarciaKTM610

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM4,420
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3,654
4thJonny WalkerKTM3,470
5thTaddy BlazusiakKTM3,280

Other championship standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN 

Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha504
2ndCole ThompsonKTM475
3rdColton FacciottiHonda396
4thCade ClasonKawasaki377
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thMatt GoerkeKTM358
7thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna322
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki213

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda556
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki433
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha414
4thMarco CannellaYamaha394
5thTanner WardKTM379
6thJess PettisKTM362
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thJyrie MitchellKTM250
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM245
9thWesten WrozynaKawasaki245

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 10 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC280
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV228
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC141
6Josh Strang Australia113
7 Cookeville, TN107
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA103
9 Duvall, WA98
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN181
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA163
4 Jefferson, GA162
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN146
6 New Zealand142
7 Millville, NJ134
8 Landrum, SC128
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA117
10 Orlando, FL105
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL263
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA172
4 Indianola, PA161
5 Parkersburg, WV89
6 Melrose, FL72
7 Lynnville, IN67
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH270
2Tayla Jones Australia213
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
4 New Zealand195
5 Bridgeton, NJ148
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH128
7 Birchrunville, PA117
8 Bloomington, IN114
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 9

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM219
2ndDante OliveiraKTM178
3rdZach BellKawasaki139
4thRicky DietrichHonda124
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna122

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 6

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM160
2ndGrant BaylorKTM129
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna113
4thMike WitkowskiBeta89
5thLiam DraperKTM88

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick