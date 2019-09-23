Wake-Up Call

American Flat Track

Round 19 (of 20) - Indian Motorcycle Minnesota Mile - Minneapolis, Minnesota

AFT Twins

Overall Standings Rider Machine Interval 1st Jared Mees Indian 15 Laps 2nd Bryan Smith Kawasaki 2.931 3rd Briar Bauman Indian 3.038 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 3.730 5th Henry Wiles Indian 7.812 6th Bronson Bauman Indian 12.780 7th Brandon Robinson Indian 14.075 8th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 17.534 9th Robert Pearson Indian 20.662 10th Davis Fisher Indian 23.370

AFT Singles

Overall Standings Rider Machine Interval 1st Mikey Rush Honda 15 Laps 2nd Ryan Wells Yamaha 0.004 3rd Dallas Daniels Yamaha 1.489 4th Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 1.584 5th Trent Lowe Honda 2.224 6th Morgen Mischler KTM 2.648 7th Max Whale Kawasaki 3.541 8th Chad Cose Honda 6.153 9th Brandon Kitchen Honda 6.275 10th Dan Bromley KTM 8.766

AFT Twins Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 322 2nd Jared Mees Indian 295 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 234 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 210 5th Brandon Robinson Indian 191 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 190 7th Henry Wiles Indian 167 8th Robert Pearson Indian 159 9th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 153 10th Davis Fisher Indian 148

Briar Bauman is the 2019 American Flat Track Twins Class Champion, as he clinched the title early.

AFT Singles Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 281 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 260 3rd Mikey Rush Honda 255 4th Chad Cose Honda 186 5th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 183 6th Ryan Wells Yamaha 177 7th Shayna Texter KTM 169 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 158 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 132 10th Kevin Stollings Honda 109

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 8 (of 8) - Landrake - United Kingdom

MX1

MX2

Overall Finish Rider Machine Total Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 50 2nd Conrad Mewse KTM 40 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 37 4th Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 37 5th Liam Knight KTM 34

MX1 Standings

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 293 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 275 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 247 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 232 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

World Enduro Super Series

Round 6 - Hawkstone Park Cross-Country - Shropshire, England

Overall

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Nathan Watson KTM 1,000 2nd Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 850 3rd Jonny Walker KTM 770 4th Taddy Blazusiak KTM 690 5th Joseph Garcia KTM 610

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 4,420 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3,920 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3,654 4th Jonny Walker KTM 3,470 5th Taddy Blazusiak KTM 3,280

Other championship standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Through Round 1 (of 3) of SX Tour

450 Class Standings

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 556 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 433 3rd Luke Renzland Yamaha 414 4th Marco Cannella Yamaha 394 5th Tanner Ward KTM 379 6th Jess Pettis KTM 362 7th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 8th Jyrie Mitchell KTM 250 9th Quinn Amyotte KTM 245 9th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 245

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 10 (of 13)