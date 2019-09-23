I wrote this and I said this. I gave you credit for coming back at the end of the natioanals. You didn’t need to. You could have just got paid and wrapped it up. Outdoors has never been your thing. I think you deserve some credit for coming back. I told Mitch that. You came back. You were fast at times. Did it get better?

Yeah, definitely huge improvement on it. I had to take a lot of time off after surgery, so I wasn’t in the greatest shape. I did what I could. Like you said, I could have just taken the easy route and just not show up, but I wouldn’t do that to Mitch. I wanted to be there for him. He’s been there for me through thick and thin. I just pretty much made it happen.

You could have taken a dive in 250 supercross and stayed down. We all know the shit I’ve given you over staying down in the 250 class. You had a chance to do it. From what I understand, Mitch would have been okay with it. He wasn’t forcing you to go out there. You knew the points situation. Many other guys have done it before you, but you rode it out. You unqualified yourself for 250. You made yourself ineligible. Did you think about not doing it and staying down and maybe you’d have a ride?

To be honest with you, I did think about it especially when Mitch told me that he would hire me again. After the heat race in Vegas he told me, we can make it happen for next year if you want to stay down. But I’m pretty honest with myself. When I know that I just don’t want to do it anymore in the class, I just know. I’ve had my opportunities. I’ve come close and I’ve gotten hurt. I’ve been on great bikes. I need my heart to be in it. Just riding a 250 again, I’ve done it for so many years that I couldn’t find a motivation to just do it again. It was too much. I’m so motivated to get on a 450. There’s nothing else that I want to do. That’s how I want to feel when I get on the 250. It’s been way too long. I know what I’m going to feel. I know what it’s going to be like. I need something different in my life.

You’re older. You’re smarter than a lot of those 250 kids. You’re maybe not as aggressive anymore as those kids. I think a 450 with your talent—we all know you’ve got the talent and you can ride a motorcycle. That’s what I’ve always said is I thought you should be in 450 sooner. That’s another story, but I think your riding style and your intelligence will help you in 450 class. It’ll be better for you instead of racing kids who just shut their brains off because they're way younger than you.

I think so too. I think you’re right about that. I think the 450 you really have to ride the bike. You cannot just hang it out. There’s only a few people that can get away with that on the 450, but it’s a different beast. I look forward to it. I hope I get the opportunity. Like I told you, I’m trying to stay positive. I can’t get my hopes up, but I can’t get them down. I’ve just got to continue to do it. I’m going to focus on this, on staying in shape, staying sharp, do these European races. Maybe something comes up and I get hired and I can show that I can ride this bike and then maybe I can expand my contract. I don't know.