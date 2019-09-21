A former member of the Bike It Cosworth race team who raced the FIM Motocross World Championship for five years—2008 through 2012—Virginian Zach Osborne is a very experienced and respected Grand Prix racer. A veteran of 46 GP starts as well a former GP winner, Osborne, now a world class 450cc rider for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing outfit here in the United States of America, is also a veteran of the foreign war known as the Motocross of Nations. He returned to the American radar during his time in Europe while competing in the MXoN as part of Team Puerto Rico. Then, at the MXoN held in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, two years ago, Osborne was the star of the Team USA effort that dreary, rain-lashed afternoon.

Zach Osborne is now back in Europe (you may have seen the Team Fried videos!), this time with Husqvarna teammate Jason Anderson, the dynamic duo cranking out laps and putting time on their MXoN race bikes. Now joined by U.S. 250cc rider Justin Cooper, who touched down in Belgium a few days back, the three Yankees are working as a close knit team, idyllic for the World Team Championship of Motocross set to run at Assen next week.

On Thursday morning, Racer X spoke with the hard charging, well-spoken family man.

Racer X: Zach, what’s happening? I have to say it has been very cool to follow you guys as you get your sand track game on over in the Benelux Low Countries. How is that all going?

Zach Osborne: Yeah, so far, so good. We’ve been riding five or six days now and everything is going good and as good as can be expected for such new terrain. I know it’s still motocross and the same bikes and everything, but at the same time it’s a very different feeling underneath your wheels. We’re just trying to learn as much as we can before the race. We’re going to go in with a positive attitude and see what we can do.

How did it come together that you and Jason Anderson decided to head over to Europe together to bash out countless laps in deep sand?

Basically, from around the time that we got picked to be on the team and knowing that we were on the team, we both knew what it was going to take to do as good as possible. We wanted to put ourselves in the best situation that we can to come here and embed were ourselves to do a lot of sand riding for the maximum amount of time that we’re allowed to be here. We put together a plan with Aldon [Baker] and Husqvarna in Austria and here in Belgium with IceOne Racing. Both ends of Husqvarna have been super, super supportive with everything that we’ve had going on. We’ve done a lot of riding and testing and we’ve compared settings and stuff. We’ve had an all-out effort at doing the best that we possibly can.