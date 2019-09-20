Watch: Destry Abbott Documentary Trailer

In the world of off-road motorcycle racing, Destry Abbott is one of the most iconic riders in the history of the sport—wins, losses, championships, injuries, and failures, the veteran has seen it all. But, this is a story about life, one that goes deeper than just racing. It’s a story of personal triumph, a journey of battling with Leukemia and how passion for the sport of off road motorcycle racing and love for family, relinquishes the desire of life’s fulfillment both on and off the track.