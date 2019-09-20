Long-time Kawasaki Team Green prospect Stilez Robertson is switching teams. His time in green has come to an end and the Bakersfield, California, native has signed an amateur-to-pro deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Robertson created a bit of a career rebuild to capture the 250 B National Championship and finished second in the Schoolboy 2 12-17 B/C class at the 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. He missed the previous year with a torn ACL.

The new deal, announced via a Husqvarna press release today, will bring him through the A ranks as an amateur in 2020 and then into the pros in 2021.

According to the press release, Robertson is set to compete at select 2020 Supercross Futures events in conjunction with the AMA Supercross Championship schedule.