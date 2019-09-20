Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Inks Amateur Stilez Robertson Through Pro Debut

September 20, 2019 12:55pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Inks Amateur Stilez Robertson Through Pro Debut

Long-time Kawasaki Team Green prospect Stilez Robertson is switching teams. His time in green has come to an end and the Bakersfield, California, native has signed an amateur-to-pro deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Robertson created a bit of a career rebuild to capture the 250 B National Championship and finished second in the Schoolboy 2 12-17 B/C class at the 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. He missed the previous year with a torn ACL.

The new deal, announced via a Husqvarna press release today, will bring him through the A ranks as an amateur in 2020 and then into the pros in 2021.

According to the press release, Robertson is set to compete at select 2020 Supercross Futures events in conjunction with the AMA Supercross Championship schedule. 

View this post on Instagram

@rockstarhusky is so good? ? @ctkauffman

A post shared by Stilez Robertson (@stilezrobertson) on

“I’m super excited about joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing Team," said Robertson. "They are such an elite team to be a part of and it feels amazing. I’m ready to put in the work and get some good results for them!”

“Stilez has obviously shown great potential throughout his amateur racing career and we’re looking forward to working with him as he transitions from the amateur ranks into his professional career," said Bobby Hewitt, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager. "Knowing that we have a young man like Stilez joining our program has me thinking that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has a bright future.”