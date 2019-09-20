Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Inks Amateur Stilez Robertson Through Pro Debut
Long-time Kawasaki Team Green prospect Stilez Robertson is switching teams. His time in green has come to an end and the Bakersfield, California, native has signed an amateur-to-pro deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Robertson created a bit of a career rebuild to capture the 250 B National Championship and finished second in the Schoolboy 2 12-17 B/C class at the 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. He missed the previous year with a torn ACL.
The new deal, announced via a Husqvarna press release today, will bring him through the A ranks as an amateur in 2020 and then into the pros in 2021.
According to the press release, Robertson is set to compete at select 2020 Supercross Futures events in conjunction with the AMA Supercross Championship schedule.
Well today marks my last day with @racekawasaki team green. I can not thank all of them enough for the last 8 years and everything they have done for me! I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them! @ryanholliday Thanks for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to ride for team green! @travisparry_tg @chappyteamgreen @dickerjeff @sbaxter41 @dougdouchette Thank you guys #family4life
“I’m super excited about joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing Team," said Robertson. "They are such an elite team to be a part of and it feels amazing. I’m ready to put in the work and get some good results for them!”
“Stilez has obviously shown great potential throughout his amateur racing career and we’re looking forward to working with him as he transitions from the amateur ranks into his professional career," said Bobby Hewitt, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager. "Knowing that we have a young man like Stilez joining our program has me thinking that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has a bright future.”