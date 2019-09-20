Racerhead #38

Main Image: Spencer Owens
Welcome to Racerhead. Another week down in the off-season, but a big race on the horizon: we're a week away from the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Assen, Holland, and the buzz around the event has shifted somewhat. We've gone from scratching our heads over who should go and who does or doesn't want to go, to rallying around the guys who finally decided to go—and go early. Rockstar Husqvarna's Jason Anderson went abroad first earlier this month, followed by his teammate Zach Osborne, and together they got in practices all around the sandier parts of Western Europe. And then this week the third member of the team, Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper, arrived and started putting in some laps with the guys and getting used to his first trip overseas. The weather has been good over there, the guys seem to be getting along and having fun, and so far the MXGP guys have been giving them a warm welcome as they try to complete a crash course on sand-riding before it's time to go to Assen and try to kick some....
Pardon the pun. We know all of this, of course, because embedded with the team are some very funny and talented videographers in Team Fried. They have been doing a wonderful service for all of us fans of Team USA and the MXoN in general by traveling with the riders and documenting their adventures, then posting them on YouTube for everyone to see. They are kind of like a modern-day Gary Bailey, following his son David and those legendary '80s versions of Team USA with a video camera, only there was no internet back then to share them—you had to wait and buy the VHS tapes! Without Gary Bailey's video work, we probably wouldn't appreciate nearly as much what Danny "Magoo" Chandler did in 1982, or just how remarkable Johnny O'Mara, Rick Johnson, and David Bailey were at the '86 event at Maggiora, Italy.
Of course the world's a much different place now, and there are plenty of ways to follow our favorite athletes even when they are on the other side of the planet. Social media also offers a platform to keep up with everyone, but that requires buy-in from the athletes—they have to want to offer you access to what they're up to. And that's what makes Team Fried such a neat deal. They have access to these three riders, and by showing the effort that they’re making in getting ready for the challenge ahead, they're helping everyone rally around Jason, Zach, and Justin. Win or lose next weekend, these guys—and Team Fried—are going to come home with a lot more fans than they had before they went over.
But man, are the Dutch going to be tough to beat, especially at home. They have an entire army behind them—they are literally sponsored by the Dutch army—and even the King of the Netherlands is planning to show up. They've never won the MXoN, despite having some very good riders over the years, including past world champions Davey Strijbos, John Van den Berk, and Pedro Tragter, as well as world-class talent like five-time USGP winner Gerrit Wolsink and the versatile Kees Van der Ven, one of the best Grand Prix riders ever to never win a world title. Now they have their best rider ever in four-time FIM World Champion Jeffrey Herlings, the best sand rider I have ever seen (and I saw Ricky Carmichael and Stefan Everts ride in the deep stuff), and a red hot Glenn Coldenhoff, who actually won both motos at the MXoN last year at RedBud, but who now seems to be even faster. They've also decided on a different third rider than we heard at first, bringing back Carl Vlaanderen (who is actually from South Africa) for MX2. They would be tough to beat on any track, but a sand track? That will be a tall order for any lineup, from any country.
Which brings me back to Team Fried. Justin Cooper shows up in this most recent video, and we get to hear from him a bit as he deals with jet lag for the first time, and then watch as he goes out and starts riding. Justin looks better and better as he turns the laps, and it got me feeling positive about our chances to do a hell of a lot better than last year's debacle. But then, almost as if on cue, out of the corner of your eye, you spot a glimpse of orange, and it's moving quickly, getting bigger and faster, and it's closing in on the seemingly oblivious Cooper as he tries to get a feel for the Dutch sand under his tires. The object carving up the sand as it closes in on him looks like a great white shark's fin, only its orange. It's Jeffrey Herlings, also out for a sand session, and Team Fried might as well have started dubbing in the soundtrack from Jaws.
"duunnn dunnn... duuuunnnn duun... duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn"
Still, good on these guys for going over to compete, and good on them for being so open and accessible, and thank you for sharing the preparation with everyone back home. Good luck, and see you in Assen!
THE Racer X MAINE EVENT (DC)
Last weekend I took the assignment of going to Maine for the Racer X Maine Event, a really cool motocross race hosted by Danny Stuart and his family at MX207. As I mentioned last week, Maine is one of the few states I had yet to have the good fortune to visit. (And now that I've been there, I would recommend a visit there any chance you get, at least outside the winter months, which must get cold!) Also, the seaside town of Portland was very cool.
As for the race itself, the Racer X Maine Event was a great destination. There were lots of riders in pretty much every class. The MX 207 track is good and challenging, but not too fast and certainly not many big jumps. The sandier section got good and rough, and the racing was fun to watch. Ryan Sipes was on hand with his whole family, filming an episode of his General Sipes series for Red Bull, and it was great watching him battle on 125 two-strokes with a fast NESC kid named Justin Allen. Ryan's four-year-old son Jack also made his debut as a motocross racer, so I imagine we will be seeing the Sipes family at the races for years to come.
Also, privateer Marshall Weltin drove all the way from Michigan, slept in his fan, and ending up winning the lion's share of the purse that the Maine Event offered, which came in two metal briefcases, then he got back in his van and drove home to Michigan! I think the only person with a longer trip home than Weltin was Cullen Park, who came all the way up from Florida to battle it out, winning a bunch of motos on his Yamahas.
Just wanted to say thank you to Danny Stuart and the whole Maine Event team (which included Ronnie Stewart's wife, Brooklyn, as the podium announcer) for making me feel welcome all weekend. It was nice to just be a spectator at an event and hang out on the fence line and just watch a bunch of motos go off. If you get a chance next September, put the Maine Event on your calendar.
NUMEROS (DC)
After a brief hiccup caused a quick rework, the AMA released the numbers for 2020 SX/MX. As usual, there are some who like the system, where top riders get to choose career numbers, and others who do not—they prefer the old system where the amount of points you accumulate over the course of a season determines your number for the following season. It's never going to make everyone happy. Personally, I prefer it the way it is now, as over the years I got used to seeing #4 on Ricky Carmichael, #22 on Chad Reed, #800 on Mike Alessi.
And speaking of Alessi, if he decides to do some AMA races in 2020, he will no longer wear #800, but rather #76. Why? It's complicated. Alessi stopped racing AMA Pro Motocross back at the start of the 2014 season, and then he stopped racing AMA Supercross following the Detroit round of 2017. He did race in Canada and occasionally overseas, but not AMA events. Based on the rules, after one fully inactive year, and without asking for an exemption due to being injured or suspended or just racing somewhere else, Alessi lost his "career number" status. However, when injuries riddled his old Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda team, Mike came off the bench and did a late stretch of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. And because no one claimed #800, he was able to race with it again.
And here's where it gets complicated: Alessi rode in seven main events and scored a total of 37 points, then went back to preparing for a return to the Canadian National Championship Series. When the 2019 season ended and the AMA added up all of the points for SX and MX, then figured out who earned enough points to get a new career number and who may have lost one (for instance, Cole Seely retired), found out if anyone wanted to wear #13 (Colt Nichols said yes), and then plugged in the rest of the guys, Alessi landed at #76. And because the AMA says those numbers earned are mandatory, Alessi can't wear #800 on the AMA circuit even if he asked for it. The last time I remember Mike being anything but #800 was when he raced Loretta Lynn's for the last time in 2004 and wore #80.
Oddly, if Alessi doesn't ride in 2020 or doesn't score any AMA points, and no one else takes it, he could request to wear #800 in 2021.
Confused yet? Then how about this: Christian Craig had a rough year, what with the uncertainty of his "adverse analytical finding" from a drug test administered back at the 2018 Daytona Supercross. He dropped from #38 to #62 in 2020. But technically his 67 points should not have counted, as the FIM/AMA were set to delete him from the results of all races since the Daytona '18 SX. If they had, that means the top points-scoring rider to miss out on a number—TLD KTM's Pierce Brown—would have gotten #99 (he lost a tie-breaker to get it anyway, as he had the same amount of points as the rider who did get it, Brandan Leith).
Check out all of the numbers for 2020 as well as some other little bench-racing nuggets.
#'s (Matthes)
Adam Cianciarulo took #9 as his new number and I like it. I was against him switching from #92 (like he cares what I think?) because that's been so, so, him for so long but after he explained to me some things on why he went with the new number, I get it. And I like it! The 9 looks great on the bike (no offense to the #8—it seems to be the loneliest number right now—but it doesn't look that great on a side panel to me) and it's pretty cool to get a single digit, right? That says something special in our sport although many riders have passed on that right. I'm not going to get into the frustration with the AMA getting the numbers wrong again upon release but this is an incredible streak they have going on with not being able to get them right.
SUNNY GARCIA (DC)
Some of you may recall the terrible news about surfing legend and longtime motocross enthusiast Sunny Garcia attempting to commit suicide back in April. Garcia had been battling depression, and the news of his attempt hit hard. And although he survived the attempt, it was said that the damage he did to his brain and body in the attempted hanging was heavy enough that it was tough and go for a while there. Garcia, 49, was admitted into a special rehabilitation hospital to begin the long process of trying to get his health back. Details about his condition were hard to find as the family wanted to simply focus on his well-being.
Earlier this week, Sunny's family posted an update for everyone on Instagram that came from his daughter Kaila at @prayforsunny:
We are taking one day at a time and celebrating each little triumph. My dad is a warrior and fighting everyday to get better and stronger. He has said a few words and is now in therapy daily- physical, speech and occupational. My family and I thank you for your continued support for My dad as he continues to heal. It’s going to be a marathon not a sprint but we work every day to make sure he is surrounded with love, laughter and ohana.
YOUNGEST EVER? (DC)
A friend from Australia named Bernie Kavanaugh sent me a note asking if Team Australia's Regan Duffy, who is just 17 years old, would be the youngest rider ever to be chosen for the Motocross of Nations. I started scrambling my bench-racing brain to figure out whether Duffy was or not. Turns out in 1995 a just-turned-17-year-old Sebastien Tortelli rode for Team France and won both 125 motos aboard a Kawasaki KX125, topping both Stefan Everts of Belgium and Steve Lamson of Team USA. At the time, Tortelli was mostly unknown, but beating the current 250cc World Champion (Everts) and the current AMA 125 National Champion (Lamson) catapulted him on the world stage. One year later, Tortelli would dominate the FIM 125cc World Championship.
That may have been the best performance for a rider that young at the Motocross of Nations, but he wasn't the youngest. If you look at the results for the 2009 MXoN in Brescia, Italy, you will find a pair of 15-year-old riders in the race for the first time. Germany's Ken Roczen was just 15 years, 5 months old in the MX2 class, riding a Suzuki RM-Z250. Already the youngest rider ever to win a Grand Prix, Roczen was an impressive 10-8 in the combined results for his two motos. But even younger in that '09 MXoN was the Netherlands' Jeffrey Herlings. He turned 15 (the minimum age for an FIM license) just 22 days before the race in Italy, when the '09 MXGP series was already over, so the '09 Motocross of Nations was his professional debut. Jeffrey DNF'd the first moto after a crash, but in the second moto (MX2/Open) he finished 20th. I will have to ask some journalists over in Europe when I get there next weekend, but I'm guessing it's Herlings who was the youngest ever to represent his country in the Motocross of Nations.
The Day the Future Arrived (Jason Weigandt)
Mark down 9/19/19 as a landmark day for electric dirt bikes. Both KTM and Cobra announced production on 50cc electric bikes, and that’s not a huge coincidence, since the two brands, competitors in the marketplace, have worked together for the last two years to try to create racing classes and technical understanding for these new machines. Electric's advantages for dirt bikes become magnified with kids’ bikes, which become a whole lot less intimidating when stripped of sound. Also, electric bikes require much less maintenance, which will make many a dad happy. Both the KTM and Cobra folks I talked to really played up the range of adjustable mapping with electric bikes. Real, race-ready 50cc machines like a Cobra CX50 or a KTM 50SX are a whole ‘nother level from a beginner bike like a Yamaha PW50. Those are really fast and actually kind of hard to ride because the single-speed gas bikes have to get to a certain rpm before clutches engage and the bike really hooks up. The electric bikes promise more predictable power, and mapping adjustments to take a bike from PW50 slow to just as quick as a current full-race two-stroke 50. KTM says the new Mini-E 5 will have such a range of power adjustment that they had to develop new chassis, suspension, and bodywork ideas to allow the bike to grow with the rider. Whereas most 50s are recommended until around eight years old, KTM believes this new bike can carry a rider from age 3-10.
KTM’s official press release says the Mini E 5 will be available in the final quarter of 2019. We’ve heard November as a possible on-sale date in the U.S., and a press intro is coming in a few weeks. Cobra will show off a prototype of its machine next Thursday at the AIMExpo show, with plans for the bike to be produced as a 2021 model. Cobra will also debut an E-Assist mountain bike next week.
KTM hasn’t announced prices yet, but they have told me the bike will cost a few hundred dollars more than a gas-powered 50. At that point, the value play will be balancing the reduced maintenance costs and longer age range of ownership against the higher initial price. Of course, a lot of that won’t matter if there isn’t a place to race these things. Not everyone will race, but we already saw how AMA racing rules titled the two- and four-stroke argument. Due to that, the AMA has been very careful to make a call on allowing electric bikes to race side-by-side with gas bikes. For now, KTM and Cobra are hoping for electric-only classes, and from some proposals I’ve seen, battery size will be the determining factor of class, the same way displacement is used for gas bikes. Limit the battery size, and you effectively limit how fast the bike can go and still make it to the finish of the moto.
So yes, there’s still much to figure out. But I have a feeling once these bikes come out, parents will like them and kids will ride them, and someday this electric thing will seem like the new normal. Heck, there are a lot of kids already used to electric, thanks to the Stacyc (check out my podcast with Stacyc inventor Ryan Ragland for that story). Sure, the market has already featured electric bikes, like the Alta full-sized bike, but it’s easier to get kids to try something new than adults. Just remember the day it all started, 9/19/19.
400 (Matthes)
Well, that was something else huh? The PulpMX Show #400 went off this past Monday night in the lion's den with Adam Cianciarulo, Ryan Villopoto, Jake Weimer, and Nick Wey coming up for the milestone show. It was awesome that they all took time to fly/drive to Vegas and help us celebrate it. Lucas Mirtl, RV's super agent, also made the trip as did Kris, one of our Patreon supporters from Australia. Add in Nicole Weimer and it was a full house!
RV was on fire all night long and opened up in many ways, some of it absolutely had all of us in tears. NYK was the calm one just throwing out jabs left and right while AC seemed to really enjoy getting Ryan wound up ("You were the first plus sized rider to ever win SX mains" he said about RV in 2009).
Lots of laughs, sometimes the show went off the rails (with some help of alcohol), sometimes, like when Jake was talking about his career, it got deep with some real information. We transcribed some of it for a story on this site next week but if you want to listen to the whole thing, go to pulpmxshow.com for that.
View this post on Instagram
Wow. 400 @pulpmxshow are in the books. Truly honored that the current national champion who just started testing on a 450, my friend who’s wide open w kids & coaching said rider, a guy flew in from Idaho and one of the best to ever throw a leg over a bike actually all took the time to come into the studio and help celebrate with us. These guys all share a bond from a long time ago and I know they’ll be friends forever. That led me to think they would be a terrific foursome to get on a four and a half hour show. And they were! Good times indeed and thanks for listening everyone. Most of all, thanks for coming up @adamcianciarulo @nickwey27 @jakeweimer12 and @ryanvillopoto! Thanks @polarglobal and @karcherme for the free stuff! I really appreciate it and thanks to @kristenv2 @_nicoleweimer and @nicole_m_wey for sharing their husbands with all of us!
NEW BIKES (Matthes)
Obviously the new 2020 offerings from the OEM's are out and about by now but if you're still wondering what there is to know about the big six offerings, I did a Fly Racing Podcast with Kris Keefer and Rich Taylor and we broke down each model, the changes, the good, the bad, etc. Both guys have so much experience testing bikes for magazines it's ridiculous not too mention both currently do some work for an OEM in the R&D department and are able to put their bias aside to talk about the bikes. RT, for example, helped develop the all new 2018 RMZ450 but in this pod he tells us about the bike’s pros and cons, including the mods you need to do to it that really helps. Listen to two of the best testers in the industry talk about dirt bikes.
GNCC Returned to Action (Mitch Kendra)
After a two-month “summer break,” the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season resumed this past weekend at the inaugural running of the Black Sky GNCC in Harpursville, New York. Being the first event back in over two months—since the High Voltage GNCC on July 6—and that it was the inaugural running of the event, we couldn’t say exactly who would come out victorious. At first, Ricky Russell was battling Kailub Russell (no relation) for the lead and came through the first lap with a several-second lead over the multi-time champ. The two would continue to battle, and the riders behind them would shuffle spots quite a bit, but it was Kailub who took the checkered flag, his 60th overall win. Ricky Russell finished second, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall finished third. Kailub earned his sixth win of the championship (which leads the XC1 class) and has a 52-point lead over Duvall.
But Kailub wasn’t the only one to make history over the weekend, as Ben Kelley took the XC2 win to continue his perfect season. He’s now 10-for-10 in XC2 wins and has clinched the class title, but he could continue to build on his historic season, as he is looking to become the first rider to complete a perfect season in any class of the pro rankings. Will Kelley claim the XC2 win in the three remaining rounds of the championship, or will someone else claim a class win before the Ironman GNCC finale on October 27? Read more on Kailub’s 60th win, Ben’s quest for a perfect season, and more from the weekend by reading our Black Sky GNCC report on the things we learned in New York.
Best MX2 Season Ever (Andras Hegyi)
Spanish KTM rider Jorge Prado has taken leave of the MX2 class by posting the all-time best small-bore category season ever. Regarding overall GP wins, moto wins and double-moto wins, the Spanish teenager has reset all FIM World Championship records in 2019.
Before this season, those records belonged to the Jeffrey Herlings. The four-time world champion got 15 overall GP wins, 28 moto wins, and 13 double-moto wins racing in MX2 in 2013. This year the 18-year-old Prado collected 16 GP wins, 31 moto wins and 14 double-moto wins.
Also, Prado’s winning percentage was better than Herlings' in that 2013 season, which consisted of 17 rounds (Mexico was canceled). That year, Herlings won 15 out of 17 GPs (88.2 percent), 28 moto wins of 34 (82.3 percent) and 13 double moto wins (76.4 percent). Those are incredible numbers, but Prado’s 2019 performance was a little better. He got 16 GP wins of 18 GPs (88.8 percent), he took 31 moto wins of 36 (86.1 percent) and during the 18 rounds he made 14 double-moto wins (77.7 percent).
To find a better season in the small-bore category, one has to look for the 2004 AMA 125 Pro Motocross Championship. That year, James Stewart won 11 out of 12 overalls, as well as 23 out of the 24 motos. His perfect season was spoiled by a first-turn crash at RedBud that summer. His moto wins percentage was 95.8 percent and his overall wins percentage was 91.6 percent.
Not a bad way for Prado to end his MX2 career, being compared to legends like Jeffrey Herlings, with whom he will be racing next season in MXGP, and the retired James Stewart!
Dunlop’s MX53 (David Pingree)
This week Dunlop unveiled their latest motocross tire, the MX53. This tire will replace the MX52, Dunlop's previous hard-pack surface tire. Dunlop had members from all facets of their team on hand including the boss, Mike Buckley, Broc Glover on the pro racing side, Clark Stiles from their testing division down in Alabama, tire engineers from Japan (parent company Sumitomo Rubber), their amateur race team director and their marketing manager from Buffalo. So, needless to say, they are proud of this tire and wanted to make sure they conveyed that. Changes were made to the sidewall, the radials, and the tread pattern itself, including a horseshoe center design with block-in-block side knobs. Their goal was to broaden the range in which the tire worked, and to improve performance and durability overall. While I've loved the MX3S and the MX33 lines, I've always felt like there was room for improvement in the front tire. On hard-slick dirt where the front end is loaded heavily I could get a pushing feel that made me hesitant to really commit to the turn. With the new MX53 those issues are long gone. I had more confidence and a better feel in the front end than I've ever had; that's the truth. I even went out and rode a moto after they put down some water, because that is often a problem area with hard pack tires. The tighter lug patterns don't allow the mud to clean out and the grip disappears. That was not the case with the MX53; it worked better than it's predecessor by a long ways in all conditions. The rear was terrific as well, but this front tire is a revelation for me and I can't recommend it enough.
If you're looking for some moto entertainment this weekend, check out our latest Whiskey Throttle Show with surf legend Kalani Robb. We had Kalani down at the TLD Boutique in Laguna Beach for our latest live show and it was a riot. He's a squirrely dude and it took us about fifteen minutes to get through the first two questions. It was super fun though and Kalani admits that he loves moto just as much as he loves surfing. What? Yeah, that's what he says. He's been doing his morning surf checks on a custom electric dirt bike and sometimes he and his buddies end up riding for hours and skipping the waves altogether! This guy was part of a group that changed surfing in the 1990s, and he shares some really insightful things about how money changes the soul of a sport, which is relevant in moto and surf. It's a fun and intriguing chat with the Spam-loving Hawaiian. Check it out.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!