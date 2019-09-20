Racerhead #38

Main Image: Spencer Owens

Welcome to Racerhead. Another week down in the off-season, but a big race on the horizon: we're a week away from the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Assen, Holland, and the buzz around the event has shifted somewhat. We've gone from scratching our heads over who should go and who does or doesn't want to go, to rallying around the guys who finally decided to go—and go early. Rockstar Husqvarna's Jason Anderson went abroad first earlier this month, followed by his teammate Zach Osborne, and together they got in practices all around the sandier parts of Western Europe. And then this week the third member of the team, Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper, arrived and started putting in some laps with the guys and getting used to his first trip overseas. The weather has been good over there, the guys seem to be getting along and having fun, and so far the MXGP guys have been giving them a warm welcome as they try to complete a crash course on sand-riding before it's time to go to Assen and try to kick some....

Pardon the pun. We know all of this, of course, because embedded with the team are some very funny and talented videographers in Team Fried. They have been doing a wonderful service for all of us fans of Team USA and the MXoN in general by traveling with the riders and documenting their adventures, then posting them on YouTube for everyone to see. They are kind of like a modern-day Gary Bailey, following his son David and those legendary '80s versions of Team USA with a video camera, only there was no internet back then to share them—you had to wait and buy the VHS tapes! Without Gary Bailey's video work, we probably wouldn't appreciate nearly as much what Danny "Magoo" Chandler did in 1982, or just how remarkable Johnny O'Mara, Rick Johnson, and David Bailey were at the '86 event at Maggiora, Italy.

Of course the world's a much different place now, and there are plenty of ways to follow our favorite athletes even when they are on the other side of the planet. Social media also offers a platform to keep up with everyone, but that requires buy-in from the athletes—they have to want to offer you access to what they're up to. And that's what makes Team Fried such a neat deal. They have access to these three riders, and by showing the effort that they’re making in getting ready for the challenge ahead, they're helping everyone rally around Jason, Zach, and Justin. Win or lose next weekend, these guys—and Team Fried—are going to come home with a lot more fans than they had before they went over.