We love talking to Luke Renzland. He’s a funny, humble guy and definitely sees the joy in motorcycling, even if he hasn’t gotten the career breaks he would probably like. Last year Luke had a breakthrough ride via a podium finish at the Indianapolis Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown, but that didn’t result in factory employment in the U.S. for 2019, so he headed north to race for the MX101/ Royal Distributing/ FXR Yamaha team in Canada.

Luke likes to dabble in other racing, though, so on occasion he’s loaded up and raced some Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) events just for fun. Over the weekend, he competed in the Montreal Supercross and then the Black Sky GNCC in New York on back-to-back days!

Why? We wanted to know, so we texted Luke and got these answers.

Racer X: So you’re telling me you have a gnarly headache today. Is that because you were crazy enough to race a supercross Saturday and a GNCC on Sunday in two different countries? Surely there is a side effect!

Luke Renzland: I would bet my bottom dollar that the long weekend has everything to do with my headache. [Laughs] If you’re looking to preserve your body, I’ve learned that the last thing you want to do is a double header of SX and GNCC in one weekend with a border crossing and a decent drive between the two events!

Ah, yes, so that makes sense. So tell us why in the hell you decided to do this?

Well I’ll just start by saying that when you make plans pretty far in advance, they sound fun and simple, but as you get closer, the preparation and logistics become a bigger chore than you imagined in the first place. My girlfriend, Eden, and my engine builder, Alan Brown, both race the GNCCs so it started as small talk that we were all going to go to Montreal for the supercross and drive overnight for the GNCC the next day. Sadly, plans changed for both of them and I was left on my own to follow through with the original plan. It was exhausting but I’m glad I did it now that it’s all said and done.