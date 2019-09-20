Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
Black Sky
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
MXGP of
China
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Exhaust Podcast: An Invention to Save The Sport

Exhaust Podcast An Invention to Save The Sport

September 20, 2019 12:45pm
by:

Ryan Ragland was once a racer, then a mechanic and R&D man at KTM. But he was completely and totally out of the industry by the time he accidentally invented a way to save it. Ragland, an engineer by trade and at heart, just wanted to share his love of motorcycles with his son, so he crudely grafted a cordless drill motor, RC car batteries, and a chain drive onto a balance bike.

When the rest of his neighborhood saw his invention, they soon wanted one too. Thus, prototypes were built, and a company and brand—Stacyc (for stability cycle)—were born. With youth interest in motorcycling fading, the industry has been waiting for a jolt like this, so much so that Harley-Davidson decided to buy the Stacyc brand outright. But Ragland is still there, turning his dream of getting one young kid riding into a dream scenario for an entire industry.

