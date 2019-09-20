Broc Hepler Named Grand Marshal for 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming, presented by Lojak's Cycle Sales, returns to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, this weekend, September 21 and 22. The legendary High Point Raceway is excited to once again host a 'throwback' fun-filled weekend of racing and activities catered to the veterans of motocross.

Racer Productions is honored to announce that Broc Hepler, former AMA Professional racer and Kittanning, PA native, will take over as the official Grand Marshal of the 2019 DC Vet Homecoming event. Hepler completed his amateur racing career in 2003 with a first overall in the 250/Open A class at Loretta Lynn's, from there Hepler would turn professional later that year. During the 2004 125 Motocross season, Hepler would finish second in the points standings, with a third in the 125 East Supercross season. Hepler earned several wins in his career, with two wins at his hometown track of Steel City in Delmont, Pennsylvania. In 2009, Hepler would retire from professional MX/SX racing, and head to college to earn a degree in Education.

Hepler has returned to racing, but sticks to the woods now, riding for the Lunova Racing Team in the AWRCS and Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series. Hepler earned the AWRCS Pro Championship in 2018 and is currently defending that championship. Hepler will be on-hand all weekend long to bench race with fans and friends while also participating in the festivities Sunday.