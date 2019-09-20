Broc Hepler Named Grand Marshal for 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming, presented by Lojak's Cycle Sales, returns to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, this weekend, September 21 and 22. The legendary High Point Raceway is excited to once again host a 'throwback' fun-filled weekend of racing and activities catered to the veterans of motocross.
Racer Productions is honored to announce that Broc Hepler, former AMA Professional racer and Kittanning, PA native, will take over as the official Grand Marshal of the 2019 DC Vet Homecoming event. Hepler completed his amateur racing career in 2003 with a first overall in the 250/Open A class at Loretta Lynn's, from there Hepler would turn professional later that year. During the 2004 125 Motocross season, Hepler would finish second in the points standings, with a third in the 125 East Supercross season. Hepler earned several wins in his career, with two wins at his hometown track of Steel City in Delmont, Pennsylvania. In 2009, Hepler would retire from professional MX/SX racing, and head to college to earn a degree in Education.
Hepler has returned to racing, but sticks to the woods now, riding for the Lunova Racing Team in the AWRCS and Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series. Hepler earned the AWRCS Pro Championship in 2018 and is currently defending that championship. Hepler will be on-hand all weekend long to bench race with fans and friends while also participating in the festivities Sunday.
"It is great that the Coombs family has given us great tracks to race on, and put on this nice race for vet and vintage guys," said Broc Hepler. "I have been riding their tracks since I was four years old and I was actually racing Loretta Lynn's the year Dave Coombs passed, so to support this event that remembers him is great. Also, now that I'm considered one of the Vet riders, it's cool that they are allowing me to be the Grand Marshal of the DC Vet Homecoming."
Hepler will be in attendance later in the day Saturday, but has plans to line up on Sunday for the DC Vet Homecoming. Multiple class divisions are available on both days for most ages and skill levels, creating a family environment. For a detailed list of classes available on Saturday and Sunday, click HERE. The race entry fee for both days is $40 for the first class, and $25 for each additional class, per day, and registration will take place at the event.
Pit bike racing will be featured Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Bring out your bike and get ready for some bar-banging action and your chance for bragging rights in either the Clutch, No Clutch or Big Bike divisions. Race fees are $20 per class and registration will begin at 4 p.m. with practice starting at 6 p.m. Accompanying the pit bike race is a full slate of nighttime activities including karaoke music entertainment, a $5 barbeque dinner, bench racing, retro films, corn hole and more.
The DC Vet Homecoming commemorates the life and career of Dave Coombs Sr., honoring his passion and commitment to the veteran motocross community with vet and vintage classes, a swap meet, vintage bike show and more. Please click HERE for a full list of contests and prizes.
"DC" was "Big Dave" Coombs, one of the most influential motorcycle enthusiasts in the history of motocross and off-road racing. Together with his wife and partner Rita, from their home in Morgantown, West Virginia, they were a driving force behind the creation of motocross and off-road motorcycle racing as we know it today.
As professional motocross privateer-turned-event-promoter, Big Dave Coombs was the co-founder of not only High Point Raceway and Steel City Raceway, but the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), the National Promoters Group (NPG), the ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), the legendary Blackwater 100, and much, much more. His legacy extends to the foundation of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, as well as Racer Productions, Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online, which are known not only across the country but around the world. Big Dave Coombs passed on August 3, 1998 after losing his battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.
Adult (12+) gate admission is $25 for the full weekend and $10 for kids (6-11), with kids five and under free. Camping is included with the admission fee. To get to the raceway from Pittsburgh or Morgantown take I-79 to PA Exit 1, and proceed three miles to the gate entrance. From Hagerstown take I-70 west to I-68 west. Then take I-79 north to PA Exit 1 and follow the signs east three miles to the track. Big rigs should follow US 19 South and Rt. 100 after taking PA Exit 1.
For more information on the entire race weekend please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.highpointmx.com.