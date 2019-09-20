John,

No, I don’t. I think motocross attracts kids who like adrenaline and aren’t afraid of scraping their elbow or breaking a bone. Football players take hits on every play, so I don’t think there is much difference between the type of athlete competing in each sport. The difference is that many parents are allowing their young racer’s education to take a back seat to their racing “career.” Maintaining good grades should be mandatory to keep racing but, sadly, many kids drop out of school to chase their racing aspirations. Statistically, very few of those riders make a decent living at it, and will end up jobless with no skills, no high school diploma, and very few options. The responsibility lies with the parents.

The other problem is that our athletes are very young. While there are anomalies, most NBA/NFL/MLB/MLS athletes spend several years playing at a college and continuing their education. The smart ones will earn a degree before signing with a pro team and having a go at a professional career. The putty-heads who squeak by will still get a few years of growing up before signing huge contracts and having to deal with the pressures of being a pro athlete in the spotlight of the media and public. So, we have multiple things going against our guys. If the parenting is good, there usually aren’t any issues. When the parenting is bad, it gets very ugly.

This sport can teach you things that even a college career can’t. Every tool you need to be successful in any career is learned along the way, you just have to brave and ambitious enough to apply it elsewhere.

And if you think jumping rental cars and blowing stuff up makes you stupid, you aren’t doing it right. Immature? Sure. Fun? Oh, yeah. A rental car with a full liability waiver is the best time a twenty-something year-old male can have on four wheels. Tell my friends at Avis I said hi… I’m still on their do-not-rent-to list.

PING

Ping,

Your podcast, The Whiskey Throttle Show, that you and Grant Langston put on is spot-on, and exactly what the sport has needed for some time. I wait each week anxiously for the next episode. I wish you both great success, along with your sponsors.

I am an ex-racer that saw my last gate drop in January of 1978. Proud to say I got to race with the best. In our day, it was you and your mechanic rather than factory or privateer. Teams were big always searching for that breakthrough win. I follow the sport like no tomorrow and still love it. I make it to as many races as I can and view the others on TV. I was there when Jim West died, Marty Tripes won both Superbowl of Motocross events, Bob Hannah had his first pro win, all the way to RV on minis to his MXGP win in Thailand. Yes, I am fanatic! Now the questions that an old fart like me has:

Today riders have mental coaches, rider coaches, motorhome drivers, etc., etc. Who pays for this, the rider or the team? It seems to me teams will soon need Greyhound buses to carry the entourage from suspension gurus to goggle builders along with the above. Today's teams have two riders in the 450s (with some exceptions). As a fan, paying airfare, hotel etc. to see a team with no riders but their bikes on display is a disgrace to that team. Teams need to have more riders, and not wait to fill in with some top 20 entry. What does it cost to add one more rider? Not a top of the class guy, but one with top five potential.

I saw that Oscar Wirdeman, Ken Roczen's mechanic, left Honda HRC to be AC's crew chief at Monster Energy Kawasaki. Is this for the whole team or just AC? What does a crew chief do, versus a team manager?

Sincerely,

Motogatedrop