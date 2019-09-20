As expected, Team Switzerland announced this week that Arnaud Tonus will miss the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations next weekend at Assen. This is a massive blow to a Swiss squad that had podium aspirations entering the event.

At the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of China last weekend, Tonus suffered a fracture to his left hand and withdrew from the event. Cyril Scheiwiller has been named to the team as a replacement for Tonus.

Below is the official statement from the team:

"Cyril Scheiwiller replaces the injured Arnaud Tonus for Team Switzerland at the MXoN 2019 in Assen! There are only a few days until the motocross event of the year, the MXoN in Assen (NL). Unfortunately the strong team of the Swiss have to make a short term change in the line-up. Our Yamaha rider Arnaud Tonus suffered a hand injury at the last world championship race in China which was diagnosed today by his doctor in Switzerland. "Although this means that Tonus does not need surgery the healing process of his injured hand is about four to six weeks. Sadly, Arnaud announced today that he cannot represent our country in Assen. As a replacement rider for Arnaud Tonus the Swiss Open Vice-Champion Cyril Scheiwiller was nominated by the Swiss Federation FMS. Cyril is 27-years-old and will race on a Yamaha in Assen."

Despite missing the final round, Tonus finished fifth in the MXGP Class standings. Jeremy Seewer, runner-up to World Champion Tim Gajser, and Valentin Guillod (MX2) are still slated to compete for the team.