Where Are They Now: Carl Vaillancourt

One thing the new iteration of the Montreal SX is missing is the fast French Canadian racer. With Kaven Benoit retiring there just isn’t that one Canadian guy t to pack the stadium and get the fans to freaking. Jean Sebastian Roy was that guy before Benoit and before JSR, it was Carl Vaillancourt. Carl had a great career on both sides of the border with titles and wins in Canada and many, many top tens in the USA. He, along with JSR, Serge Gregoire, and some other French Canadian moto legends were honored in Montreal so I caught up to Carl to find out what’s new and talk some moto.

Racer X: Great to be back here in Montreal, a place where the fans loved you. They love the French Canadian riders. What’s it like coming back?

Carl Vaillancourt: It’s cool. A few weeks ago JSR sent me an email saying, “You’re signed up. We’re doing the legend thing. You’ve got to show up Saturday night, September 14th.” So I showed up and Ben Milo had built me my 125 that he found a few years back, my CR125 with a Mugen Honda motor. He found it. I thought he was kidding. He spent a lot of money, built it. It’s his. They said, “Why don’t you take the old bike back?” So for the fans here, how’d you like it? It seemed pretty cool.

Yeah, it was pretty cool. What was it like? Did it run okay?

Yeah, at first. It seized the last time. It exploded. I thought that they weren’t going to get the parts to fix it. I rode it today a little bit and they warmed it up this week. Actually as I rode the track, it wasn’t that bad. Slow, but still I thought it was going to blow up.

Montreal was gone for a couple of years. Good to be back, though?

This was the biggest event for so many years. 65,000 people when I was there so many years. I hope it’s going to get back to that level. I think we need a Quebec star. We need Kevin Benoit to hang on for a little bit. There’s some kids coming up. But the show is as good, if not better, than what it was when we were racing. The three Americans [Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Brayton] were smoking the track. It’s [the crowd] is better than last year. I think it’s a little better. They told me. So I’m hoping it’s going to be back to the best motocross event in Canada.